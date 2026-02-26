South Africa: IFP Reaction to the 2026 Budget Speech

press release

The IFP welcomes the 2026 Budget Speech delivered by Finance Minister Hon .Enoch Godongwana, as it reflects several priorities the Party has consistently championed. Many of the allocations respond directly to expectations we set out ahead of the 2026 Budget: safeguarding frontline services, strengthening social protection, and restoring stability to South Africa's economic direction.

Last year's budget acknowledged the reality of constrained fiscal space and the need to "work with what we have". Today, we welcome the signs of continuity and consolidation--particularly in areas that matter most to vulnerable households and working families.

Protecting Social Services & Building on 2025 Gains

Social Grants

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We note the increases across social grants. These adjustments, though modest, provide a further step towards meaningful relief in a rising cost-of-living environment. Social protection remains central to the IFP's pro-poor commitments, and we will continue advocating for grants that keep pace with inflation and household needs.

Basic Education

We welcome the strengthened support for the education sector, including:

R22.7 billion for carry-through costs announced in May 2025

R9.9 billion to support employee compensation and key operational pressures

R12.8 billion over three years for Early Childhood Development, expanding services to an additional 300 000 children

Increased allocations to the School Nutrition Programme

These allocations align with the IFP's call for deeper investment in early learning, teacher support, and foundational skills--vital pillars for a globally competitive and future-ready workforce.

Health

The IFP welcomes the renewed commitment to a stronger public health system through:

R26 billion to provinces to bolster the HIV/AIDS programme

R21.3 billion over the MTEF for compensation of employees, including doctors, nurses, and specialists

This funding is essential to keep clinics and hospitals fully operational, properly staffed, and able to deliver dignified care to every South African.

Infrastructure & Economic Renewal

The allocations reaffirm momentum behind the multi-year infrastructure pipeline, which is central to economic recovery, job creation, as well as an improved service delivery. We note specifically:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

R5 billion towards disaster response

Additional support for infrastructure development across key sectors

These are crucial investments that must be paired with disciplined implementation to rebuild a capable and delivery-focused state.

Supporting Local Government Reform

The IFP welcomes the prioritisation of municipalities--where service delivery is felt most directly by communities. The Budget includes:

R86.9 billion to support free basic services for 11.2 million households

Renewed National Treasury support for long-term financial planning, including: Project identification Sustainable cash-flow planning Strengthened financial decision-making



A functional, corruption-free, and professional local government sphere is essential for national development. We will continue to push for reforms that stabilise municipalities and restore public trust.

Therefore, the IFP acknowledges that this Budget responds to several of the Party's expectations--particularly in strengthening social services, protecting vulnerable households, and supporting local government. We remain committed to constructive engagement that ensures these allocations translate into real improvements on the ground, renewed confidence in the economy, and a more dignified life for all South Africans.

Issued by:

Nhlanhla Hadebe, MP

IFP Parliamentary Caucus Chief Whip

Member of the Standing Committee on Finance

066 177 4053