East Africa: Kenya Deposits Instrument of Ratification for EAC Customs Union Amendment

26 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya has formally deposited its Instrument of Ratification of the Amendment to Article 24(2)(a) of the Protocol on the Establishment of the East African Community (EAC) Customs Union.

The Instrument was presented on Wednesday by Kenya's new Consul General in Arusha, Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange, during a courtesy call on EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

The deposit of the instrument marks the completion of Kenya's domestic ratification process and signals its commitment to be legally bound by the amendment.

The changes to Article 24(2)(a) are aimed at strengthening trade remedy provisions and reinforcing predictable, rules-based trade within the EAC Customs Union framework.

"The deposit of the instrument confirms Kenya's completion of its domestic ratification process and its commitment to be legally bound by the amendment, which strengthens trade remedy provisions and reinforces predictable, rules-based trade within the Customs Union," EAC said.

During the meeting, the Secretary General, flanked by Deputy Secretaries General Andrea Ariik and Annette Mutaawe Ssemuwemba, alongside the Director in charge of Customs and Acting Trade, Flavia Busingye, briefed the Ambassador on the current state of the Community and key integration priorities.

They also discussed preparations for the upcoming EAC Heads of State Summit scheduled for March 7, 2026, in Arusha.

Busingye congratulated Kenya on reaching the milestone, noting that the Community is prepared to operationalize the amendment once the two remaining Partner States complete their ratification processes.

"Congratulations to Kenya for the milestone. The Community is ready to roll once the two remaining Partner States ratify the article," she said.

The amendment is expected to bolster the effectiveness of trade remedies within the Customs Union, enhance fair competition, and promote stability in cross-border trade among EAC Partner States.

