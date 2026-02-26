Kenya: Polling Opens in Isiolo South Parliamentary By-Election and 3 MCA Races

Nairobi — Polling opened on Thursday in the Isiolo South parliamentary by-election and three ward contests in West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assuring voters of a secure and transparent electoral process.

Voting began at 6am and will continue until 5pm, with the Commission reiterating that all voters in the queue at the official closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

The by-elections will fill four vacant elective seats: Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency and Member of the County Assembly (MCA) positions for West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County, and Muminji and Evurore wards in Embu County.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had finalized all logistical and administrative preparations ahead of polling day.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

These included the procurement and dispatch of election materials, gazettement of candidates and polling stations, and the servicing and configuration of Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits for biometric voter identification and electronic transmission of results.

Election officials have also undergone comprehensive training focused on professionalism, integrity, customer service, and strict adherence to established procedures governing the opening of polls, voting, counting, and results transmission.

Safeguards

Campaign activities ended on Monday, February 23, at 6pm, in accordance with electoral timelines.

The Commission warned that any form of campaigning or voter influence on polling day is strictly prohibited.

Voter identification is being conducted using KIEMS kits, while certified registers have been displayed at polling stations to allow verification of voter details.

The Commission has also cautioned voters against using mobile phones to photograph or record marked ballot papers while inside polling stations, warning that such actions violate ballot secrecy and constitute an electoral offence.

"The Commission reiterates that the secrecy of the ballot is a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 38(3)(b) and Article 81(e)(i) of the Constitution and is a fundamental principle of democratic elections," Ethekon said.

"Any act that compromises this secrecy, including photographing or recording a marked ballot paper, undermines the integrity of the electoral process, exposes voters to undue influence, coercion, and vote-buying, and constitutes an electoral offence."

IEBC assured of administrative safeguards to protect the integrity of the vote, including clear procedures for assisting voters with disabilities, illiteracy, or other lawful needs.

Ordery process

Each voter requiring assistance may be helped by a person of their choice, provided the process is officially recorded and no individual assists more than one voter, the Commission noted.

The IEBC also clarified that each candidate or political party is entitled to appoint one agent per polling station and one chief agent at tallying centres, dismissing claims about the existence of "super agents," which it said have no legal basis.

Politicians, party officials, and public officers may only vote at their designated polling stations and are not permitted to move between stations. Additionally, individuals wearing party-branded clothing or symbols will not be allowed inside polling stations.

To ensure order and efficiency, voters are required to leave polling stations and their immediate surroundings promptly after casting their ballots.

The Commission said it is working closely with the National Police Service to guarantee security, with at least two uniformed officers deployed at each polling station and additional personnel stationed at tallying centres.

Once polling closes at 5pm, Presiding Officers will count and tabulate ballots at polling stations in the presence of party agents, observers, and media representatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agents will be permitted to photograph original results forms, and copies will be publicly displayed at polling stations to enhance transparency.

Returning Officers will then receive and verify results at tallying centres before declaring winners and issuing certificates to the successful candidates.

The IEBC said any disputes arising from the by-elections must be resolved through the courts, the legally mandated avenue for electoral dispute resolution.

Results will also be accessible to the public through the Commission's official results portal.

Ethekon urged voters in the affected areas to turn out peacefully and exercise their democratic rights.

"The Commission remains fully committed to delivering peaceful, free, fair, transparent, and credible by-elections," he said.