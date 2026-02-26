South Africa: Godongwana Puts R848-Billion Behind Police and Army to Fight Crime

The Border Management Authority gets an extra R990-million to hire 738 new staff and strengthen border control across South Africa.

The police and the South African National Defence Force each get R1-billion through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account fund.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has set aside R848.2-billion over the next few years for peace, security and border protection in South Africa.

Godongwana told Parliament on Wednesday that spending on peace and security would grow from R268.2-billion in 2025/26 to R291.2-billion in 2028/29.

Defence gets an additional R2.7-billion to keep operations running. That includes maintaining the South African Air Force's fighter capability.

The courts also get more money. An extra R687-million goes toward increasing capacity in the judiciary.

A further R883.8-million moves from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Office of the Chief Justice. From 1 April, the Office of the Chief Justice will control its own budget, independent from the executive.

Parliament is set to receive similar treatment in line with the separation of powers.