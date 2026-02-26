Namibia: Axed Kasaona Bids Blue Waters Farewell

Axed Blue Waters Sport Club (SC) head coach Uerikondjera 'Mammie' Kasaona says she is grateful for the trust the team's management has put in her during her stint with the blue-and-white outfit.

In a media statement issued this week, Blue Waters SC executive committee says the club has relieved both Kasaona and her assistant coach, Steven Damaseb.

The coastal giant has instead enlisted the services of former striker Armando Pedro, deputised by Thomas Mvula, as the new technical top-brass until the end of the current football season.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I thank Blue Waters SC management for the opportunity accorded to me, and I must admit the appointment of me as head coach brought with it high expectations.

"Being appointed head coach of any football team is always results-based. It is normal in football. I need to sit down and digest it before making any future career move," says Kasaona.

The straightforward coach is the only female coach who, last year during the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, lifted the coveted trophy, beating her male counterparts both tactically and technically with her Kunene region under-20 men's team.

Kasaona also served as assistant coach and head coach of the senior national women's team, the Brave Gladiators.

Kasaona has helped Blue Waters SC avoid sinking into the relegation zone since taking over as head coach. Prior to that, she was brought in as assistant coach in 2025 when Paulo Shipanga was also dismissed.

Blue Waters SC, now under the tutelage of Pedro, will 'strut their stuff' against Bucks Buccaneers on Saturday at the Windhoek Independence Stadium, while another important encounter is slated for Sunday against Okahandja United FC at Okahandja Park Stadium.

The coastal giant is seated 12th in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) with 21 points, while Okahandja United FC is 14th with 19 points, and Buccaneers ninth with 26 points.

With the NPFL entering Rounds 21 and 22 this coming weekend, Rundu Chiefs FC, known as 'Epangero', also sacked their head coach, Wack Wakudumo, earlier this week.

A Rundu Chiefs FC statement says after a comprehensive review of the team's performance, they have parted ways with Wakudumo.

Wakudumo's record shows that in 20 matches under his watch, he had four wins, eight draws and eight losses.

The club's management says a change in technical leadership is necessary to meet the club's objectives and ambitions for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Though the club remains committed to improving results on the pitch and delivering performances needed for its survival, they still have to announce the appointment of an interim or substantive coach.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest that Rundu Chiefs FC is considering appointing former Young Brazilians FC coach Galiel Pewal.

Rundu Chiefs FC travels to Oshakati to face one of their toughest rivals, KK Palace, and will also play NPFL title contender Eeshoke Chula Chula on Sunday at Oshakati Independence Stadium.

Southern Stream First Division strugglers and bottom-placed O&L Ramblers have appointed seasoned coach James Britz to revive the team's fortunes and lift them out of the relegation zone.