Namibia: Nangolo to Face Experienced Mwadziwane

Flame 'Special One' Nangolo will defend his WBO Africa super featherweight title against the experienced Zimbabwean Tinashe Mwadziwane on 2 May.

AC Promotions in a press release issued this week said the fight, entitled 'May Day' will be the headline act at a boxing bonanza that will feature several upcoming Namibian boxers at the Roman Catholic Hall on 2 May.

"This championship bout marks an important step in Special One's international campaign. Securing opponents for a WBO Africa title defence has proven challenging; however, inactivity is not an option. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) requires active participation to improve world rankings, and AC Promotions is fully committed to ensuring that SpecialOne continues climbing the ladder," it said.

"Our target is clear -- breaking into the Top 10 world rankings under the WBO. 'Special One' continues to represent Namibia with pride, discipline and ambition, and this fight is another major move toward global contention," it added.

The 37-year-old Mwadziwana is an experienced boxer but he has quite a patchy record of 20 wins and 14 losses. His professional career started nearly 20 years ago, while he went on to win the Zimbabwean flyweight, bantamweight and super bantamweight titles, as well as the WBF African Super Featherweight title in 2023.

Namibia, however, has not been a happy hunting ground, as he has lost all nine his previous fights on these shores, with his most recent losses being against Mateus Heita and Nathaneal Kakololo in 2021.

Nangolo (24), is quite inexperienced by comparison, with only 14 fights, but he has won them all, with five coming via knockout.

He won the Namibian super featherweight title in only his sixth fight in 2021, while he won the African Boxing Union super featherweight title in 2022, and the WBO Africa super featherweight title last year.

Some of the othjer upcoming boxers that will feature at May Day include the lightweights, Hafeni Ngesheya and Ruan Rispel, and t he junior welterweights, Robert Ndalelwa and Divas Namugongo.

AC Promotions thanked the David Namwandi Trust for coming on board to support the event, but called on more corporates and the government to support it.

"Hosting a championship event of this magnitude is a significant undertaking. AC Promotions calls upon government institutions and the corporate sector to come on board and support this initiative. This event is more than a fight night - it is an investment in youth development, national pride, and the future of

Namibian boxing. Fans can expect an action-packed night filled with elite boxing and an unforgettable atmosphere."

General tickets will cost N$300 per person, while a VIP table of 10 will cost N$20 000.