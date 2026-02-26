Zimbabwe: NGO Petitions Parliament to Enact New Law Protecting Zimbabwe's Senior Citizens, Pensioners

A non-governmental organisation, Power of Touch Institution, has petitioned Parliament to enact legislation specifically designed to protect senior citizens, pensioners and retired professionals amid growing concerns over their welfare.

Presenting the petition on Monday before the Parliament of Zimbabwe's Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Social Welfare, the organisation's leaders, Francis Dembetembe and Beatrice Sithole, urged lawmakers to urgently promote and safeguard the rights of older persons.

The organisation said it was alarmed by what it described as widespread lack of respect for senior citizens, inadequate pensions and hostile treatment at major public service centres.

It further noted that millions of elderly Zimbabweans, pensioners and retired professionals in urban, farming and rural areas were struggling to cope with deteriorating health, social and economic conditions.

Power of Touch Institution said it was pushing for legislative reform and effective implementation of laws that would allow older persons to live in dignity and security.

"The petitioners beseech Parliament of Zimbabwe to implement relevant legislation that not only gives life to tenets of Section 21 of the 2013 Constitution but also to take reasonable measures, including legislative measures, to secure respect, support and protection for elderly persons and to enable them to participate in the life of their communities, by ensuring that all statues, laws and regulations e.g. Older Persons Act (Chapter 17:11); Pensions and Provident Fund Act are consolidated into one law aptly named Senior Citizens, Pensioners and Retired Professionals Act," part of the petition read.

Dembetembe and Sithole said consolidating existing laws into a single framework would improve enforcement and monitoring.

"This would make it easier for implementation and monitoring of laws, statutes and regulations that relate to Zimbabwe's older persons."

Zimbabwe has an estimated population of around two million citizens aged above 50, with the majority living in rural areas.

The organisation noted that only a small proportion of older citizens qualify for pensions, and even those who do often receive payments that fall far short of meeting basic needs.

"Only a tiny proportion of these citizens have had a profession in their lives that would make them eligible for a pension and even those who are deemed to qualify for a petition of sorts, what they received falls far short of their daily demands.

"Moreover, older persons whose lives revolve around peasant farming are prone to as much poverty as those who have since retired due to a high cost of living and weak currency (hyperinflation).

"The lucky ones are looked after by children while most encounter the tragedy of looking after dependents of absent or dead parents," added Power of Touch Institution.

The petition also highlighted broader socio-economic challenges affecting elderly citizens, including unemployment among younger family members, which places additional pressure on older persons.

"This means they can only afford to stay in their elderly parents' homes this not only a social discrepancy but also depriving some older persons of rental incomes, an unavoidable burden to senior citizens!

"Currency fluctuations that weaken the ZiG relative to US dollars, despite spirited efforts by NSSA to pay pensions place most older persons on the brink of absolute poverty and Senior citizens are therefore not only exposed to food but also economic and social poverty.

"We therefore petition Parliament of Zimbabwe to consider promulgating a new Senior Citizens, Pensioners and Retired Professionals Act that consolidates and harmonises every aspect of an older person's life for ease of monitoring and implementation.

"This Senior Citizens, Pensioners and Retired Professionals Act must essentially glean its relevance and content from such laws as the National Constitution, Older Persons Act (Chapter 17:11) and Pensions and Provident Fund Act."

The petitioners further urged Parliament to urgently review all laws affecting senior citizens and establish a dedicated government department to oversee implementation.

"We ask that Parliament, in light of its legislative and oversight roles commissions an urgent review of all laws and regulations with a bearing on senior citizens, pensioners and retired professionals so that this house adopts a multi-stakeholder approach in mapping the way forward.

"And cause the enactment of a new and comprehensive Senior Citizens, Pensioners and Retired Professionals Act; and thereafter, establish a department in a suitable ministry to ensure that the proposed Senior Citizens, Pensioners and Retired Professionals Act; is fully complied with and implemented using relevant budgets and personnel," said the petitioners.

Zimbabwe's prolonged economic challenges, currency instability and inflation have significantly eroded pensions and savings, leaving many elderly citizens vulnerable and struggling to meet basic living costs.

The petition adds to growing calls for stronger legal protection and social safety nets for Zimbabwe's ageing population.