Djibouti: Justified Accord 2026 Begins in Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti

Vicenza, Italy — Exercise Justified Accord 2026 (JA26), U.S. Africa Command's largest annual, multinational exercise in East Africa, officially begins today across Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), JA26 integrates approximately 1,500 personnel from Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, the United States and several other nations to build readiness, deepen partnerships and strengthen regional security.

The exercise strengthens cooperation and advances regional security by enabling partner-led security operations against shared threats.

The exercise, running through March 13, 2026, serves as a premier innovation hub in East Africa. JA26 is designed to validate new technologies in austere environments while enabling partner-led security operations against shared counter-terrorism threats.

The exercise features a comprehensive suite of training events designed to test the full spectrum of military operations.

"The true strength of Justified Accord lies in our partners taking the lead, said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Fernandez, the Justified Accord branch chief, SETAF-AF. "This exercise embodies the principle of burden sharing, creating a powerful, partner-led security network capable of shouldering the responsibility for a stable and prosperous East Africa."

The two-week exercise features a training approach tailored to shared regional security needs.

In Kenya, activities focus on enhancing joint command and control, including a multinational live-fire exercise, a command post exercise integrating special operations and conventional forces, air-to-ground integration, and defensive cyber operations centered in Nairobi and Isiolo.

In Tanzania, the focus is readiness, global force projection, and joint readiness for crisis response. The exercise features a bilateral field training exercise on jungle warfare and counter-improvised explosive devices, alongside a medical readiness exercise to support local communities and increase U.S. medical readiness.

JA26 heavily leverages the National Guard Bureau's state partnership program to deepen long-term military relationships.

The Massachusetts National Guard continues its decade-long partnership with Kenya, leading complex kinetic training, while the Nebraska National Guard builds upon its newly developed partnership with Tanzania, focusing on expeditionary medical and ground force readiness.

The training concludes with distinguished visitor days, showcasing the tangible return on investment of this multinational partnership and shared security cooperation.

During the JA26 distinguished visitor days, in coordination with the U.S. military and the U.S. Department of Commerce (U.S. Embassy Nairobi), selected U.S. and African vendors will set up technology expositions. The industry day will directly connect commercial technological solutions with military and interagency end-users, fostering collaboration and aligning innovation with operational requirements focused on counter-terrorism, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and counter-UAS capabilities.

"A truly resilient joint force is powered by a thriving defense ecosystem," added Fernandez. "What you will see is that ecosystem in action, a strategic partnership between our warfighters and commercial innovators from both the U.S. and our partners."