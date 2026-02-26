Uganda: Foot & Mouth Disease Outbreak Shuts Ntungamo Livestock Markets

Ntungamo District is grappling with a rapidly spreading outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that has paralyzed livestock markets, disrupted revenue collection, and highlighted tensions between veterinary authorities and farmers resisting vaccination.

The outbreak, which authorities say began in Nyakyera Sub-county following the inflow of animals from unknown sources, has persisted for nearly two months.

In response, district officials suspended cattle markets and established quarantine checkpoints across the district.

Dr Yake Basulira, the district veterinary officer, said emergency containment measures were activated immediately after confirming the outbreak.

"We had a challenge of Foot and Mouth Disease starting with Nyakyera area due to inflow of animals from unknown sources. We came in as a task team and set up FMD task teams," he explained.

A District Task Team convened with stakeholders on January 2, 2026, in Nyakyera and Rubare to design containment strategies, including halting markets, establishing quarantine checkpoints, and rolling out vaccination programs.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, and camels.

It spreads through direct contact, contaminated animal products, movement of livestock for dowry, and contact with equipment or humans exposed to infected areas.

Dr Basulira noted that while the government has supplied sufficient vaccines to cover Ntungamo's livestock population, resistance and non-compliance among some farmers have slowed progress.

"The vaccination campaign programs have continued, however with setbacks. These setbacks are attached to farmers not bringing all their animals for vaccination yet requesting to know where the disease is," he said.

"The government has given us massive amounts of vaccine which can contain the animals of Ntungamo. If all farmers would bring all their animals in time, we would ably push out this FMD out of Ntungamo, and operations of markets would be normal."

The vet officer also highlighted challenges posed by neighboring areas that initially kept their livestock markets open despite Ntungamo's closures, potentially undermining containment efforts.

"We had a challenge of our neighbors opening markets while we had closed ours. However, with our good relations, they have halted their markets," he said.

Tensions have particularly escalated in Itojo Sub-county, where some large-scale livestock keepers have refused vaccination.

District Councillor Denis Savimbi warned, "In Itojo some people have over 200 animals but have failed to vaccinate yet they are threatening the district veterinary officer. There must be penalties."

Dr Basulira confirmed that enforcement measures, including penalties, will be applied against non-compliant farmers.

"The farmer who doesn't want to bring his animals for vaccination is handled by those penalties. Dear farmers, let's comply so that you know how to manage it before you are put in prison for the sake of your animals," he cautioned.

Officials warn that a prolonged outbreak could mirror past episodes where FMD lingered for months, devastating herds and incomes.

The outbreak is also affecting the district's finances. Bernard Ahabwe, District Councillor for Ruhaama, said livestock losses and market closures are undermining economic activity.

"FMD has killed our cows and affected the district in terms of resource mobilization. The markets are not functioning, we are not collecting local revenue," he said.

Ntungamo's Chief Administrative Officer, Fildeus Kizza, acknowledged that locally generated revenue is likely to decline due to the suspension of livestock markets.

"Much as some farmers could be selling from their homes and they don't bring their animals to markets, definitely we cannot collect money like market dues. There must be some sort of decline in terms of revenue collection. We might lose revenue but we are protecting income for the farmer," Kizza said.

The district now faces a delicate balancing act: safeguarding animal and public health while managing economic losses and enforcing compliance to control the outbreak.