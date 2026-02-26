Sudan: UN Security Council Sanctions Four RSF Commanders Over Sudan Conflict

Displaced people from El Fasher wait their turn with jerry cans to collect water once the trucks arrive. Sudan, November 2025.

The United Nations Security Council's Sudan sanctions committee on Tuesday added four senior leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to its sanctions list, following a proposal by the United States, Britain and France.

The proposal, submitted on February 17, sought to include the four commanders under the sanctions regime established by Resolution 1591. The measures include travel bans and asset freezes aimed at curbing the ongoing violence in Sudan.

Among those designated is Abdel Rahim Hamdan Daglo, the deputy leader of the RSF and brother of the group's commander, Mohamed Hamdan "Hemetti" Daglo.

The sanctions also target Gedo Hamdan Ahmed, the RSF commander for North Darfur, and Al-Fateh Abdallah Idris, a brigadier general known as Abu Lulu. Tijani Ibrahim Musa Mohamed, a field commander known as Al Zeir Salem, was also listed.

The European Union, Britain and the United States had previously imposed individual sanctions on Gedo Hamdan, Al-Fateh Abdullah and Tijani Ibrahim. They were cited for their roles in human rights abuses and crimes committed in the city of El Fasher, North Darfur.

The move marks a significant escalation in international pressure on the RSF leadership as the war in Sudan approaches its third anniversary. The conflict has displaced millions and pushed parts of the country to the brink of famine.

The Security Council's 1591 sanctions regime, established in 2005, includes an arms embargo on entities in Darfur. A committee comprising all council members oversees the implementation of these measures.

The committee's mandate includes requiring all states to freeze funds, financial assets and economic resources owned or controlled by listed individuals and entities. It also oversees the implementation of travel bans.

Tuesday's additions follow the listing of other senior RSF figures. On November 8, 2024, the committee sanctioned Osman Mohamed Hamid, the RSF head of operations, and Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla, the group's commander in West Darfur.

The committee said it has made a narrative summary of the reasons for the new listings available on its website. The U.N. Security Council Consolidated List has also been updated to reflect the changes.

The designations come amid repeated calls by U.N. officials and international human rights groups for accountability regarding atrocities committed during the war, particularly in the Darfur region.