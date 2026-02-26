South Africa: Behind the Scenes - the Amazing People Driving a 'Truly South African' HIV Vaccine Study

A cutting-edge, South African-led HIV vaccine trial built on decades of research recently kicked off in Cape Town. Spotlight unpacks what exactly is being studied, and how the resilience, tenacity and urgency of a group of dedicated South African researchers made it possible.

Antiretroviral medicines can suppress HIV in the body and keep people healthy, but we do not yet have a viable cure for HIV or an effective vaccine. It is not for lack of trying. For decades now, researchers across the globe have been working hard to develop a vaccine against HIV. While there have been several major disappointments along the way with vaccines failing in large studies, a new clinical trial in South Africa might soon find vital answers that could reinvigorate the field.

The study was originally set to start in 2025, but researchers had to pivot and find new funders when the United States abruptly terminated much of its international research funding. After some scrambling, a stripped-down version of the study has now started. Rather than being cowed by having to delay, and reduce the size of the study, it seems that forging ahead without US support have sparked a pervasive sense of optimism.

"It feels like the most coherent, involved clinical trial I've ever been involved in - so that's why I'm so excited. I feel like it's going to lead to big things because it's bringing so many people with it," says Professor Penny Moore, a leading virologist who is heading up the laboratory work for the study.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That optimism is tangible at the clinical trial site in the Old Main Building at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. During our visit, one can't help noticing how the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's signature rainbow logo and colourful walls and furniture breaks through the dark hospital corridors and ancient elevators.

Like the sugar coating on a Smartie

In the clinical trial, called BRILLIANT 011, researchers are testing two immunogens, says Dr Sheetal Kassim. She is the site lead for the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's clinical trial site at Groote Schuur Hospital and Principal Investigator for the trial. An immunogen is an engineered agent designed in a laboratory, she explains, to cause a specific immune response. The aim of this trial, Kassim says, is to see if these two immunogens are able to trigger the development of cells that have the potential to later become special immune cells called broadly neutralising antibodies.

Once HIV is in someone's body, it is able to stick around mainly by taking over immune cells called CD4 cells. It evades the immune system by constantly mutating so the antibodies sent to find it don't recognise it. Eventually the infected CD4 cells burst and die, but HIV keeps replicating, weakening the immune system.

Broadly neutralising antibodies are special antibodies that can recognise and fight a range of different HIV strains, no matter how much it has mutated, says Moore.

HIV is covered in something called glycans that make it hard for antibodies to reach it, she explains. Think of these glycans as the hard sugar coating around a Smartie. A broadly neutralising antibody can recognise the parts of the virus that won't change when it mutates. This allows the broadly neutralising antibody to be able to reach through that hard outer coating, bind to the virus and destroy it.

Two immunogens, given at the same time

In late January, the researchers enrolled the first of an expected 20 healthy participants, who do not have HIV, and are at a low risk for getting HIV. By mid-February, seven participants had received their first shots.

It is a phase one study, which is to say it is still very early days. A phase one trial looks at the safety of a drug or vaccine in a small number of individuals, while a phase two trial looks at safety in slightly larger groups and gives some early indication of efficacy. A phase three trial is much larger and looks mainly at efficacy.

The researchers are testing the immunogenicity - essentially the ability to elicit an immune response against HIV - and safety of the two immunogens in humans for the first time. A special adjuvant - known as SMNP - is being added to the agents to enhance their effect.

The hope is that the study results will help identify a potential vaccine candidate to test in future, larger studies, says Kassim. "We're not going to come out of this study and say we have a vaccine that can prevent or cure HIV," she says. "But we will have information on these immunogens that will help us in the future."

It has already been shown that the two immunogens can target the type of antibody cells that have the potential to become broadly neutralising antibodies and essentially switch them on. Think of it as a talent finding agency, says Kassim, that can find the next "star" that can become an important broadly neutralising antibody.

The two shots are injected into the muscle of the arm on three separate visits, she says. The first is given after a rigorous health screening. The second is given one month later and the final dose is given three months later. Doing it this way, primes the immune system with the first shots and then the doses that follow boost the initial effects.

Putting 'the puzzle pieces together'

Research studies like this one is still in the "experimental medicine" phase, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, CEO of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, tells Spotlight. She says results from this study will help "put the puzzle pieces together" to get a clearer picture of which immunogens should eventually be tested in a phase three efficacy trial.

The trial is novel because of the use of two immunogens instead of one. Professor Glenda Gray, Chief Scientific Officer at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), refers to it as an "ambitious and aggressive approach". She tells Spotlight that usually researchers follow a sequential pattern, testing one immunogen, then another and eventually testing them together. The problem with this is that if they don't work together, you've lost up to five years of research.

Professor Glenda Gray is no stranger to fighting for policies based on scientific evidence. In this interview with Spotlight last year, she recalls an altercation with a health minister in a bathroom at the presidential residence in the era of AIDS-denialism.

www.spotlightnsp.co.za/2024/09/16/g...

[image or embed]

-- Spotlight (@spotlightnsp.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 9:59 AM

"We also have this philosophy of 'failing fast'," Gray says. "[I]nstead of wasting money and time and effort, we need to know whether our strategy is going to work or not in the beginning."

A proudly South Africa trial

Beyond the cutting-edge science, it's clear that what makes this trial so unique is the people involved.

Bekker describes the trial as "proudly South African". She says: "It's just terrific that we're doing this end-to-end. We're involving the community, the recruiters are people from the country, the people who are taking the blood are people from the country, the people who are doing the laboratory science are from the country, and we're doing it for people in our country."

Moore adds: "We've got so many people in the background working on these trials at the clinical sites and here in my lab...There's this huge mass of people all working together on this trial."

BRILLIANT 011 is one of 22 trials currently running at the Groote Schuur Hospital site, Henriette Kyepa the Unit Manager for the site, tells Spotlight. The doors open at 07:00 and the last participant leaves by 15:00, and since at least 40 participants are being seen each day, she describes the goings on as "bustling".

The hospital has an illustrious medical history, with the first human heart transplant having been performed in the Old Main building - the Christiaan Barnard Heart Museum is just a few floors down. The Desmond Tutu Foundation's research site has been operating at the hospital for more than 10 years.

During a tour of the unit, Spotlight was led through a waiting area, pharmacy, and two nursing areas - where patient's vitals are checked and data captured. Staff manning the different stations were busy, but friendly and took requests for photographs in their stride. There are four doctors' rooms and a procedure room, equipped with things like a crash cart in case anyone has a bad reaction to a drug or device that's being tested. The site also includes private counselling rooms and a purple, gender inclusive bathroom. Down the hall, there is a hospital ward and a small laboratory, which is shared with the University of Cape Town Clinical Research Unit, for patients that need timed blood draws for studies where drug levels are being monitored.

But before they come to the site, the first point of contact for many potential trial participants - for BRILLIANT 011 and other studies - are the community recruiters. This is a team of three outreach workers led by Amelia Mfiki, who is the community liaison officer for the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation and lead recruiter. Their job is to keep the local communities updated on what the site is doing, get their feedback and to find participants who fit the eligibility criteria for different studies.

If someone is interested in a study, Mfiki explains, they are sent to the site for an information session, where the trial, eligibility criteria and the commitment required to participate is clearly unpacked. If they meet the criteria and want to participate, they go through a further informed consent process and screening. With a big smile, she tells Spotlight there has been a lot of requests for information about the BRILLIANT 011 trial.

Once enrolled, clinical trial participants will spend a lot of time with the nursing staff. Among them is Viwe Soko, a senior nurse who says "making people smile" is part of his job.

How they'll test if it works

The BRILLIANT 011 trial participants will need to come back roughly two weeks after each jab to have white blood cells - which contain the cells that can become broadly neutralising antibodies - extracted from their blood through a process called leukapheresis. This is how the researchers are looking for those "star" antibodies that have the potential to become broadly neutralising antibodies.

Basically, the leukapheresis machine draws a participant's blood and runs it through a centrifuge that separates the white blood cells from all the other cells in the blood, explains Moore. The white blood cells are collected into a sterile blood bag, while the rest of the blood goes back into the participant. (Here's a useful video showing how it works).

Hundreds of millions of white blood cells are collected each time a participant goes through this process, according to Moore. "The reason we need a crazy number [of cells] is because the responses that we're looking for are rare as hen's teeth," she says.

The cells are then processed in the laboratory at Groote Schuur Hospital and sorted into different tubes containing 20, 50 and 100 million cells respectively, frozen, and then sent more than 1 000 km away to Moore's laboratory at Wits University in Johannesburg.

Once there, the thawed antibodies are run through a special machine called a flow cytometer, which is able to spit out individual cells of interest via an ultra-thin stream. The cells are mixed with a dye to make them easy to spot, says Moore. Then a laser and computer, under the supervision of a highly trained scientist sorts the cells to isolate the types of antibodies they're interested in.

These precursors of the broadly neutralising antibodies are "structurally weird", said Moore, some of them have really long "arms" that can reach through HIV's hard outer coating, or really short "arms" to get close to it.

At the end of the process, there might be 100 relevant cells which then go through a process called next generation sequencing. The researchers are looking for two specific genetic signatures that will show that the right antibody was produced. Moore likens this to a cell that has "a purple head and an orange arm" and is extremely rare. Once they find all the cells with these signatures, they count them.

At its core, Moore says, they'll know the immunogens have worked if they find more "cells with purple heads and orange arms" than has been seen in other vaccine trials that only used one immunogen.

"I think this is some of the most important work I'll ever do," Moore says. "It feels like 20 years of basic science has finally paid off."

She has been monitoring the antibody responses for the CAPRISA 002 cohort for the last two decades. It is within this cohort, that a handful of women living with HIV who had naturally produced broadly neutralising antibodies were discovered and since studied. This is part of the foundation on which the BRILLIANT 011 trial has been built.

Because of all the lab work and specialised equipment required, this kind of study is expensive to run. For the study period, it costs about R1 million for each participant to be in the trial, according to Gray. This trial has a budget of R25 million, the bulk of which has been supplied by the Gates Foundation. Some emergency funding from the SAMRC was used to make up the rest.

'Nobody gets the urgency' like South Africa

This amount is a far cry from the five-year USAID grant worth over $45 million, that was originally awarded to the BRILLIANT Consortium in 2023. This ambitious African-led Consortium, led by Gray and run out of the SAMRC, had big plans for HIV vaccine research and capacity development across Sub-Saharan Africa. As Spotlight previously reported, the Consortium planned to conduct three HIV vaccine trials, about one a year, and develop laboratory capacity for this kind of research across the African continent.

In the end, they only had the USAID grant for a year, just enough time to set everything up for BRILLIANT 001, a much flashier version of the trial that is currently running. It was set to take place at sites in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nigeria, and recruit 60 participants, according to Gray.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS South Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We were actually due to start it [BRILLIANT 001] in February of 2025. And then it was stopped," Bekker says. "And so, we went through the five stages of grief and finally got to the point of acceptance. And with acceptance came a real sort of verve to try and find alternative funding."

Essentially, the researchers were racing against the clock on multiple fronts.

The immunogens, which had been donated by labs in the Netherlands and the United States were already in the country and had expiration dates that meant the study could not be delayed indefinitely (in the end the study would start in time for this to no longer to be a concern).

But more importantly there was the roughly eight million people living with HIV in the country.

"I think nobody gets the urgency like a South African," Bekker says. "It's very real in our lives that this virus continues to devastate [and] change the lives of people we love and serve and work with. So that sense of urgency is very real within us."

The team wrote up a new funding proposal and study protocol, which Bekker describes as a much lighter version, "pared down to the absolute bones". They presented this to the Gates Foundation, which agreed to provide funding for this leaner version, and the team pushed to get everything else in place.

Gray weighs in on how, just as the process was taking off again and the protocol had been submitted to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), which has to review and approve all clinical trials conducted in the country, the adjuvant they had planned to use was recalled by the manufacturer. Luckily, they had had some warning this might happen and had a protocol using another adjuvant ready to go. And just a year after the original trial was meant to start, they were able to kick off BRILLIANT 011.

"No one works in these timelines," says Gray, adding that part of the reason they were able to pull this off was because of how well the team works together. "Everyone puts in more than their pound of flesh, they work incredibly hard...everyone believes in the kind of programme that we're trying to put together," she adds.

'I want to help my community'

Participants for the 011 trial are reimbursed for their time and travel using a SAHPRA approved model. However, Kassim says there appears to be a more altruistic motive among participants, with some sharing sentiments like: "I want to help people. I want to help my community."

Bekker notes a similar theme that's held true over the last two decades of HIV vaccine research. "It's incredibly encouraging, but it's also incredibly humbling that, in a country like ours, where people have so many other challenges, that they could ... [have] an entirely altruistic motivation, that they are digging deep within themselves and saying: 'I'm motivated because I want to see an end to the suffering'."

"If we truly want to bring this epidemic to an end and eliminate transmission, we will need a vaccine," says Bekker. "And imagine, a world where you could get your vaccination, at age 10 or even younger, and then not have to think about HIV ever again."

Disclosure: The Gates Foundation is mentioned in this article. Spotlight receives funding from the Gates Foundation but is editorially independent - an independence that the editors guard jealously. Spotlight is a member of the South African Press Council.