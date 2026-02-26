Somalia: Hormuud Salaam Foundation Delivers Food Aid to Families and Hospital As Part of Ramadan Relief

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF) has launched a series of large-scale food distribution drives to support vulnerable families, mental health patients, and people with disabilities as part of its ongoing Ramadan support program.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the foundation delivered essential food supplies to 60 low-income families currently supported by the SOHEEDA Association, an organization dedicated to the education and development of underprivileged children.

The aid package, which includes various food staples, is part of a decade-long partnership between HSF and the association. Beyond seasonal Ramadan support, the foundation provides year-round assistance, including educational funding for the children of these families.

"Standing by the most vulnerable members of our community is both a social and a humanitarian duty," said Abdirahman Ibrahim Elmi, deputy director of the Hormuud Salaam Foundation.

Sultan Hassan Abdulle, representing the SOHEEDA Association, and founder MP Yusuf Haile expressed gratitude for the foundation's sustained commitment, noting that the annual "Iftar" support has been a lifeline for these families for more than 10 years.

In a separate mission on Feb. 24, the foundation delivered critical food aid to the Foorlanini Mental Health Hospital (formerly Ex-Lazaretti). The facility houses patients from across the country who are struggling with various mental health conditions.

HSF Chairman Abdullahi Nur Osman led a delegation to inspect the hospital's wards and assess the immediate needs of the patients. The donation, consisting of flour, rice, oil, and sugar, is intended to assist the hospital management in providing meals during the upcoming fasting month.

"These patients require both medical care and consistent nutritional support," Osman said during the handover. "It is vital that we show them solidarity."

Dr. Mohamed Jafar Ali, director of the hospital, thanked the foundation for its consistent support, noting that the donation would significantly alleviate the facility's current resource strain.

The foundation also extended its reach to the disability community this week, distributing food parcels to individuals facing physical challenges. Ahmed Mohamed Abdi of the SDI organization, who coordinated the distribution, praised the foundation for its visible role in uplifting marginalized groups.

"Our commitment is to ensure that those facing the toughest circumstances are not forgotten," said Rahmo Hussein Hirsi, deputy director of the foundation.

The donation is part of the Ramadan Iftar and Support Project, marking the 14th consecutive year the foundation has provided cash and food aid. This year's initiative aims to reach more than 67,000 vulnerable individuals, including patients, prisoners, people with disabilities, refugees, and others with special needs.

The Hormuud Salaam Foundation, the charitable arm of Somalia's leading Hormuud telecom and Salaam Somali Bank, remains a primary driver of corporate social responsibility in the country, focusing on crisis response and long-term community resilience.