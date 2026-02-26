Kenya: Ignore Scammy Tiktok Videos Falsely Claiming Kenyan Senator Edwin Sifuna Is Dead

Ignore scammy TikTok videos falsely claiming Kenyan senator Edwin Sifuna is dead

IN SHORT: The TikTok videos falsely claim Sifuna has been found dead. In reality, the fake death story is bait to trick users into dialling mobile codes that promise easy money but instead subscribe them to paid services.

Several TikTok videos claim that Kenyan politician Edwin Sifuna has been found dead in his bedroom.

The clips appear to show Citizen TV anchors, including Lilian Muli, Jamila Mohamed or Mwanahamisi Hamadi, delivering a breaking news report about his alleged death.

One widely viewed video also shows former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and former presidential adviser Moses Kuria standing beside what appears to be a body covered with a white sheet.

The videos include unrelated text urging viewers to "Get Bridge loan" by dialling short mobile codes starting with #811#, claiming that they can withdraw at least KSh10,000 to the mobile money service M-Pesa.

The bridge loan is a government-backed facility for Kenyan borrowers with good credit scores.

Together, the posts have attracted more than 89,000 views, but only a handful of comments.

Context

Sifuna is the elected senator for Kenya's Nairobi City county, home to the country's capital. He has been the secretary general of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

After the 2024 youth-led protests, ODM entered into a controversial cooperation deal with president William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The move sparked internal ODM disagreements, especially after the death of party leader Raila Odinga in October 2025.

Sifuna has openly criticised Ruto's leadership and opposed closer ties with UDA. He was recently removed as secretary general, a decision now before the court.

In recent weeks, he has taken part in well-attended rallies linked to the "Linda Mwananchi" (Kiswahili for "protect the citizen") faction within ODM.

Some of the rallies have been disrupted, allegedly by goons, or teargassed by police. Sifuna and his allies have accused the government of attempting to intimidate them and endanger their safety.

Against this background, the TikTok posts claim that Sifuna has been found dead. But is this true? We checked.

The claim is false

There is no truth to the claim. Sifuna is alive and active in public, and recently appeared on NTV Kenya's morning show. His social media accounts are active, and no credible news outlet has reported his death.

The videos show clear signs of manipulation. Although different Citizen TV journalists appear on screen, the voiceover remains the same and sounds like Muli. The audio also does not match the anchors' lip movements, suggesting a cloned voice was added.

The footage of Gachagua and Kuria standing near a covered body is also misleading. A reverse image search shows it is from 5 May 2023, when they were mourning Mukami Kimathi, the widow of Kenyan freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi. It has nothing to do with Sifuna.

The instructions to dial mobile codes are another major red flag. As Africa Check has previously debunked, this is a common scam tactic on TikTok, where shocking claims are used to trick users. Instead, they subscribe users to paid Skiza tune services that deduct airtime daily.

Anyone who may have subscribed can dial *811#, select "Manage my tune" and delete the active tune. They can also send "DELETE" followed by the Skiza code to 811, or call customer care on 100 to deactivate the service.

The claim that Sifuna has been found dead is false.