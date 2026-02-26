Kenya: Fake Graphics Claim That Kenyan President Hinted At Dropping His Deputy As Running Mate for 2027 Elections

Fake graphics claim that Kenyan president hinted at dropping his deputy as running mate for 2027 elections

IN SHORT: Graphics attributing a quote to Kenyan president William Ruto about seeking an alternative running mate to deputy president Kithure Kindiki for the 2027 polls are circulating online. However, they are fake.

Several graphics circulating on social media attribute a controversial quote to Kenyan president William Ruto, claiming that he plans to drop deputy president Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in the 2027 elections.

"Mimi sina mambo mengi! Wakenya wakiamua wameamua. Sasa nataka munichagulie deputy president kati ya Gladys Wanga, Oburu Odinga, Simba Arati na Abdulswamad Nassir," the graphics read.

This translates from Kiswahili as: "I don't have much! If Kenyans decide, they have decided. Now I want you to choose a deputy president for me, between Gladys Wanga, Oburu Odinga, Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir."

Oburu Oginga, Gladys Wanga, Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir are prominent leaders in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). The party was led by Oginga's brother and former opposition leader Raila Odinga before his death in October 2025.

Months before the 2022 elections, Ruto named former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, and the pair emerged victorious. But they soon fell out, leading to Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024. Ruto named Kithure Kindiki, the then interior cabinet secretary, as Gachagua's replacement.

Kindiki comes from the Mount Kenya region - an area in central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities.

The ODM party has been working closely with Ruto since March 2025, when Odinga signed a political pact with the government. Oginga, who was appointed ODM leader after his brother's death, has hinted that the party is aiming for the deputy president's seat, igniting debate over Kindiki's political future.

But can the graphics be trusted? We checked.

No evidence

Africa Check discovered that the claim originated from a graphic first posted by the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which has previously been the source of other fake graphics debunked by Africa Check. This suggests that all the graphics in question could also be fake.

Local media closely follow Ruto's remarks. Had he made these comments, they would likely have sparked debate and drawn opinions from other political leaders. However, no reliable sources have reported them.

All available evidence suggests that the remarks in the graphics are fabricated and should be disregarded.