Ethiopia: News - HRW Condemns EMA Decision to Revoke Addis Standard License, Says Move Reflects Growing Repression of Press Freedom in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned the Ethiopian government's decision to revoke the operating license of Addis Standard, warning that the move risks silencing one of the country's last independent media institutions ahead of national elections.

On 24 February, the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) announced that it had revoked the outlet's operating license, three months before scheduled national polls. HRW said the measure reflects what it described as authorities' renewed reliance on "the authoritarian playbook."

Founded in 2011, Addis Standard has been a prominent independent voice in what rights groups describe as an increasingly restrictive media environment, publishing in-depth reporting on politically sensitive issues. HRW noted that the outlet and its staff have faced repeated pressure over the years.

According to the organization, authorities arrested one of the outlet's editors in November 2020, briefly suspended the magazine during the armed conflict in Tigray, and in April 2025 raided its offices and detained three staff members.

In its statement announcing the revocation, the EMA alleged that Addis Standard had repeatedly disseminated reports in violation of Ethiopian laws and media ethics and had endangered national interests, but did not cite specific infractions.

Addis Standard's Editor-in-Chief, Yonas Kedir, rejected the allegations, saying the Authority "never formally notified the Addis Standard newsroom of any prior violations or enforcement actions." He added that the publisher was reviewing legal options to protect its rights.

HRW said that since 2025, efforts to restrict independent media have intensified, with security forces arbitrarily arresting journalists and the regulator revoking licenses of reporters and outlets covering sensitive political and security issues.

In December, authorities permanently suspended two journalists working for Deutsche Welle who were reporting from the conflict-affected Amhara and Tigray regions. In January, the EMA revoked the license of Wazema Radio, accusing it of ethics violations and acting against national interests.

On 14 February, Reuters reported that the Media Authority had declined to renew the accreditation of three of its journalists following a report alleging that the Ethiopian government was hosting a secret training camp for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

As Ethiopia approaches national elections amid renewed tensions in parts of northern Ethiopia, HRW stressed that a free and independent press is critical to ensuring transparency and informed public debate. The organization called on Ethiopia's international partners to speak out against what it described as a troubling erosion of media freedom in the country.