Ethiopia: Breaking - Fed. High Court Temporarily Suspends NEBE Announcement Removing Five Electoral Constituencies From Tigray Region Overnight

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court has issued today 26 Februray 2026 a temporary injunction suspending the announcement by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), which reflected the decision by the House of Federation (HoF) removing five electoral constituencies from Tigray regional state overnight, pending a full hearing.

According to the court order, the injunction was issued in response to an application filed by the Tigray Democratic Solidarity (Simret Party), on 23 February, represented by Getachew Reda, against NEBE.

The case, registered under File No. 351364, is being heard by a panel of judges comprising Seble Kinfe, Wondwosen Tadesse, and Ashenafi Werkneh.

In its order, the court directed NEBE to formally respond to the applicant's charges and supporting evidence noting that a summons would be issued to that effect.

Crucially, the court ruled that the execution of NEBE's decision which addressed the five electoral constituencies previously administered by the Tigray National Regional State would risk rendering the ongoing litigation ineffective.

"Since the execution of the said decision would render the ongoing litigation moot, the court hereby orders a temporary stay of execution on the Defendant's decision in accordance with Article 154 of the Civil Procedure Code," the court order states.

The injunction will remain in effect until the court conducts a hearing and issues a formal ruling on the matter. The court further instructed that the injunction order be formally served to NEBE, adding that the respondent may raise any objections or comments at the next scheduled hearing.

On 23 February, Simret Party has urged the House of Federation to reverse its decision removing electoral constituencies from districts previously administered by the Tigray region, calling the move unconstitutional and a threat to Ethiopia's federal system.

In a letter addressed to the House and the National Election Board of Ethiopia, Simret argued that the House exceeded its constitutional mandate, which it says is limited to constitutional interpretation and resolving boundary disputes. The party maintained that any boundary changes must follow a referendum process and warned that federal administration of elections in the disputed areas amounts to administrative annexation. Simret also criticized NEBE's compliance with the directive, saying it undermines the Board's constitutional independence and casts doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

Earlier, the Tigray Interim Administration has condemned the decision and warned that the move risks a violation of the Constitution and the Pretoria peace agreement.

Similarily, on 24 February, the Cabinet of the Interim Administration of Tigray has sharply condemned a decision and subsequent statement issued by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), accusing the Board of violating the Constitution and conspiring to dismantle Tigray by detaching its territory under the directive of the House of Federation.

The Cabinet said that "any decision passed by any entity that contradicts the law is unacceptable," describing the Board's move as "provocative, anti-law, and anti-people." According to the statement, the decision "aims to dismantle Tigray by detaching its land and people from the region," adding that "no legal justification can be presented for such a decision."

The Cabinet accused NEBE of pursuing "cheap political gain by instigating conflict between peoples," arguing that the areas in question "by history, identity, and the Constitution - by any criteria - [are] beyond doubt" part of Tigray. It further claimed that these areas "were never part of the Ethiopian government's original narrative during the 'law enforcement' war."

Calling for restraint, the Cabinet stressed that disputes should be resolved "through law and dialogue, rather than through actions that incite conflict between peoples." It appealed directly to the Amhara public, stating that differences with "our neighbors and brothers, the Amhara people," must be addressed through "legal means, dialogue, and mutual understanding," and urged them to oppose "this illegal decision that invites further conflict and war."

The statement also criticized the House of Federation for acting "outside its constitutional mandate," noting that the decision was taken in a body "where Tigray has no representation." It accused NEBE of abandoning its institutional independence, saying the Board "has entered into a conspiracy designed to crush the rule of law and institutionalism and to plunge Tigray into a worse situation."

The Cabinet highlighted what it described as growing unity among Tigrayans, saying that the response of the public, "setting aside political differences to stand united on the fundamental interests of the people of Tigray, demonstrates renewed resolve to defend "basic rights and survival." It also welcomed expressions of solidarity from members of other ethnic groups who have "taken a principled stand to condemn these malicious acts."

Calling on the federal government to reverse course, the Cabinet urged authorities to "swiftly correct this decision, which is entirely removed from law and justice," warning that it "could give birth to a danger far worse than the current situation."

While reaffirming that "peace is the perpetual choice of the people of Tigray," the Cabinet stressed that credible elections are only possible if conditions allow for the liberation of occupied areas, the return of internally displaced persons and refugees, and the restoration of peace across the region. "The arbitrary handover of Tigray's territory," it warned, "is an act that will be held accountable by law and history."