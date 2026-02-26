Zimbabwe: Lock Brothers Eye Global Spotlight for the Hills Luxury Golf Estate, Plan to Bring International Athletes and Investors

One of the Lock brothers, Benjamin Lock, says he is excited by developments at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate and has committed to bringing his tennis and golf colleagues to Harare to experience the emerging world-class facility.

Lock said he also plans to introduce property investors to The Hills, noting growing interest among professional athletes in investing in premium lifestyle destinations.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the estate recently, Benjamin said he was eager "to bring my tennis and golf friends to Harare."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is a dream for most of my professional players to come to Africa and to Zimbabwe. So, for them to come here and practice at an amazing facility is perfect. They would prefer November and December, which is the big pre-season for the ATP players. Training in Harare is good for the body. They would love it. At the same time, they get to play their tennis, and then also they get to play some golf, which they love," he said.

His vision extends beyond sports facilities, as he wants The Hills to become a magnet for international talent and investment.

"This dual offering of elite tennis and championship golf makes The Hills a unique destination not only for athletes but also for lifestyle seekers and property buyers looking to invest in Zimbabwe's most ambitious luxury estate," he said.

Benjamin and his brother, Courtney Lock, recently signed an agreement with WestProp Holdings to establish a tennis academy at The Hills, transforming the estate into a multi-sport hub featuring swimming, padel tennis, five-a-side soccer and other sporting facilities.

Inspired by global benchmarks, including Lock's recent visit to Bali's Morotobi Tennis Centre, the academy will feature state-of-the-art tennis and padel courts, positioning Zimbabwe at the forefront of modern racket sports development.

"Courtney and I have a huge passion for giving back to Zimbabwe. To start seeing the plans take shape, especially at the tennis centre, is exciting," Lock said.

"My brother and I, we've always wanted to have a tennis centre that would be world-class for Zimbabwe, for Africa--an example to the rest of the world of what can be done here with strong partnerships and collaborations," he added.

"To see the vision and progress taking shape is just incredible."

An avid golfer himself, Benjamin said he was impressed by the rapid progress on the estate's golf course.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am actually impressed with how fast the golf course is coming along. It looks beautiful, and I think it's going to be amazing to see the final product. It's going to be a very wholesome moment when everything is complete."

He said their long-standing goal has been to give back to Zimbabwe through tennis development.

"We have always wanted to establish a world-class tennis centre with my brother. We have always wanted to showcase that it can be done in Africa and in Zimbabwe," he said.

Benjamin also spoke about lessons learned from his recent visit to Bali.

"I was fortunate enough to meet the owners of the new tennis centre, the Morotobi Tennis Centre in Bali. It was very nice to be there for the opening day and to see all the work that they have done."

For the Lock brothers, the academy represents more than just sport; it is about creating a legacy and providing opportunities for future generations of Zimbabwean athletes.

With its blend of luxury living, elite sports infrastructure and wellness facilities, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is poised to become Zimbabwe's premier destination for recreation, lifestyle and investment. The Lock Brothers Tennis Academy is expected to play a key role in attracting global talent while showcasing Zimbabwe's potential as a world-class sporting and investment hub.