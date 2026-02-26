Zimbabwe Can Fund It's Health Sector With Minerals Says Hwende, Labels U.S.$367 Million American Deal a Joke

Opposition legislator Chalton Hwende has said that Zimbabwe possesses the capacity to finance its own healthcare system without relying on external support, provided that corruption in the mineral resources sector is addressed.

Hwende's sentiments follow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to terminate a proposed five-year health funding deal with the United States, worth US$367 million.

In response to Harare's position, the American Embassy announced it would begin winding down its health funding programmes in the country.

The embassy stated that it has invested US$1.9 billion in Zimbabwe since 2006.

Hwende said the proposed agreement with America would not have been beneficial to Zimbabwe, describing the sum as meagre.

"The US Embassy in Zimbabwe just confirmed the termination of a proposed $367M health deal. This follows the directive by the government to stop any negotiations that were going on.

"This deal was never about partnership. It was a one-sided arrangement designed to access and control our Mineral resources," said Hwende.

The United States has struck similar agreements with other nations, including Kenya, which is set to receive US$2.5 billion over five years.

Dismissing the Trump administration's proposal as a "joke", Hwende said Zimbabwe's vast mineral wealth could be harnessed to fund its healthcare system.

"$367M over 5 years? That's a joke. With the way the Price of Gold is going, if we eliminate leakages in the selling of Gold we can fund our own health sector.

"We don't need conditional aid, we need accountability. Plug the gold leaks, secure our revenues, and fund our own people's health," he said.