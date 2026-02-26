Tanzania: TRA Receives 72 Vehicles to Enhance Revenue Collection Across Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, on February 25, 2026, handed over 72 new vehicles to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to enhance service delivery across various parts of the country. The vehicles are intended to improve access to taxpayers, boost revenue collection, and strengthen public services.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Tax Training Institute in Dar es Salaam, Ambassador Omar said the government will continue supporting TRA in meeting its key operational needs, including the newly acquired vehicles, which cost 24.8bn/-.

"The government's main objective is to increase revenue collection and improve TRA's performance. I urge you to use these vehicles carefully and maintain them properly so they can serve their intended purpose," said Ambassador Omar.

He further emphasized that the government will continue improving the working environment for taxpayer services and ensure that all communication and service channels are enhanced to reach citizens more quickly, transparently, and efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the TRA Board of Directors, Uledi Mussa, expressed gratitude to the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, through the Ministry of Finance, for its continued support in enabling the authority to fulfill its responsibilities, including the recent recruitment of additional staff.

On his part, TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Juma Mwenda pledged that the vehicles--an essential operational resource--will be used effectively to strengthen services for taxpayers.

He added that TRA will enhance cooperation with the business community to maintain stability in tax administration nationwide and to fulfill President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision of being closer to taxpayers and serving them efficiently.