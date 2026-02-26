South Africa: IFP Secures Decisive By-Election Victory in Nongoma, Strengthening Path to Municipal Stability

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is deeply humbled by the overwhelming trust and confidence shown by the people of Ward 17 in the Nongoma Local Municipality during the by-elections held on 25 February 2026. The IFP secured a decisive victory with 1113 votes, reaffirming the Party's strong presence and enduring support in the area.

By reclaiming Ward 17 from the National Freedom Party, the IFP has strengthened its position in the Nongoma Local Municipality and moved closer to achieving stable and effective governance for the people of Nongoma. This marks the third ward won by the IFP in recent by-elections across KwaZulu-Natal since December, reflecting growing public confidence in the Party's leadership and vision.

Following this victory, the IFP now holds 21 seats in the Nongoma Local Municipality and continues to lead the municipality through a coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters, which holds two seats, and the National African People's Front (NAPF), which holds one seat. This strengthened position enhances the IFP's ability to provide stable and effective governance in the municipality.

This victory is a testament to the resilience, hard work, and unwavering dedication of the IFP to serve the people. It affirms that the IFP remains a trusted and capable vehicle for advancing the daily needs of South Africans and delivering meaningful change. The results of these recent by-elections clearly demonstrate that communities continue to place their faith in the IFP to build a better and more prosperous future.

We extend our sincere gratitude to all voters who placed their confidence in the IFP. This trust is deeply valued and will continue to guide our commitment to delivering on the promises made during the campaign.

The IFP also wishes to express its appreciation to our dedicated leaders, activists, and volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured that our message reached every corner of Ward 17. Their commitment and sacrifice played a vital role in securing this decisive victory.

We call upon the newly elected Ward 17 councillor, Sbusiso Ndwandwe, together with all IFP public representatives, to continue serving with integrity, accountability, and dedication. The responsibility entrusted to us by the people requires responsive leadership and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of our communities.

The IFP will build on this strong foundation as we prepare for the 2026 Local Government Elections, guided by our mission to deliver honest governance, effective service delivery, and sustainable development for all.

