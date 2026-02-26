Uganda: Tanqueray, Mami Deb & an Exclusive Bridgerton Viewing Party - Who's in and Who's Watching From Home?

Kampala — It is salary week and in the streets of Kampala, that can only mean one thing: the gents are ready to spend, and the ladies of the ton are stepping out in full force.

But while the rest of us are still deciding which soirée deserves our presence, Mami Deb or should we call her Lady Cleave, appears to have already claimed the crown.

The Kampala socialite has been dropping calculated hints on Instagram, sending group chats into overdrive as speculation builds around what may very well be the most exclusive viewing party of the season.

In a move befitting her reign, Lady Cleave has aligned herself with Tanqueray, best known for its timeless elegance, ensuring that this will be no ordinary salary-week affair. If whispers are to be believed, Tanqueray cocktails will flow freely as part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4 graces our screens.

Sources say bespoke cocktails have been curated exclusively for her inner circle, the kind served in crystal glasses under candlelight, not plastic cups in the parking lot. This is the sort of gathering where the tea may be discussed... but it is certainly distilled.

Perhaps the more pressing question is not what will be poured but rather who will be present when the glasses clink.

Whispers suggest invitations were delivered bearing a striking crimson wax seal, unmistakably inspired by Tanqueray's iconic red emblem, signalling that entry was by distinction, not assumption. Not every familiar face made the list. Even some of last season's favourites are said to be quietly refreshing their inboxes.

Will the social media darlings of Kampala attend? Or will some members find themselves watching from home, curiosity fully activated?

As the countdown draws nearer, all eyes remain on Mami Deb as she prepares to host what could be Kampala's most fashionable gathering of the week.

With speculation rising higher than ever this season, one must ask: will Lady Cleave exceed expectations... or leave the ton thirsting for more?