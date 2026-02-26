Kenya: Off-Duty Muthaiga Police Officer Found Dead in Kawangware

26 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A police officer attached to Muthaiga Police Station was found dead at his Kawangware residence on Wednesday evening, Nairobi regional police reported on Thursday.

Police Constable Victor Mwaka Mwashi, who had been on sick leave, was discovered by his sister in his home located approximately six kilometres east of Muthangari Police Station.

Officers from Muthangari Police Station, alongside detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Sub-County Operations Command (SOC) standby team, visited the scene to conduct an initial assessment.

The officer was found lying on his mattress with no visible injuries. The scene was processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the officer was on sick off-duty leave," the police report stated.

The body was transferred to the Kenyatta Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The case is currently under investigation by DCI Dagoretti. Authorities have urged the public to allow the investigative process to proceed and await official findings.

