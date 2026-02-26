Somalia's New Ambassador Presents Credentials in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan — Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdinuur Dahir Fidow, officially presented his credentials on Wednesday, marking the start of his diplomatic mission in the country.

The credentials were received by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku.

During the meeting, the ambassador and minister engaged in formal introductions and discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in diplomacy, trade, economic development, and international collaboration.

Ambassador Fidow expressed his commitment to deepening the friendly ties and productive cooperation between Somalia and Azerbaijan, highlighting his dedication to advancing the interests of both nations' peoples.