Rwanda: Over 160 African Asylum Seekers Arrive in Rwanda

26 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan authorities on Wednesday, February 25, received 164 asylum seekers from Libya.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the new group is made up of 143 Sudanese nationals, 19 Eritreans, one Ethiopian, and one South Sudanese.

They were evacuated from Libya through the UNCHR-backed Emergency Transit Mechanism, which was initiated in 2019.

About 2,760 people have been airlifted from the conflict-hit Libya since 2019. Over 2,500 have been resettled in third countries, the ministry said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.