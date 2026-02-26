Rwanda: Over 160 African Asylum Seekers Arrive in Rwanda

Rwandan authorities on Wednesday, February 25, received 164 asylum seekers from Libya.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the new group is made up of 143 Sudanese nationals, 19 Eritreans, one Ethiopian, and one South Sudanese.

They were evacuated from Libya through the UNCHR-backed Emergency Transit Mechanism, which was initiated in 2019.

About 2,760 people have been airlifted from the conflict-hit Libya since 2019. Over 2,500 have been resettled in third countries, the ministry said.