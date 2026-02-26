South Africa: Dominant Wins for DA, IFP, ANC in Joburg, KZN and Limpopo Wards

In the latest round of by-elections the DA romped home in a safe Johannesburg seat, while the IFP won a seat off the National Freedom Party in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC cantered home to take a Polokwane seat in Limpopo.

Gauteng

Ward 102 (Bryanston Bordeaux), City of Johannesburg: DA 95% (94%) ANC 3% (3%) ACP 1% MKP 1% TRUTH <1%

The setting: The colossal Ward 102 occupies much of the Randburg part of Johannesburg and includes the well-heeled suburb of Bryanston. St Stithians College falls in this ward, which also includes Bordeaux, Fontainebleau, Blairgowrie and Lyme Park. There are more than 20,000 registered voters in this ward.

The 2023 by-election: The DA romped home with 98% of the vote in Bryanston, and obtained 97% in Blairgowrie and Lyme Park (St Stithians).

Bordeaux was where the ANC performed best, managing 12%. The DA won 82% in this suburb. Turnout was lowest in the ward in Bordeaux, with only 10% of registered voters showing up.

The 2024 provincial elections: The DA swept all five districts and won 60% of the vote. It battled the most in the most-populous district, Bordeaux Primary School. The party obtained 34% in Bordeaux. It won fewer votes here than any other district in the ward, and did best in Blairgowrie, taking 73%. St Stithians Girls College in Lyme Park was where the DA did second best, with a 72%...