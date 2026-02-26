Tanzania: Ppaa Halts 586bn/ - in Tenders to Protect Public Funds

Dodoma — THE Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) has blocked the award of 43 tenders worth more than 586bn/- after establishing that the bidders lacked the required financial and technical capacity, in a decisive move to safeguard public funds.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Dodoma, PPAA Executive Secretary Mr James Sando said the intervention prevented potential loss of public funds and ensured that strategic development projects are implemented by competent contractors.

"The decision to block unqualified contractors reinforces dispute resolution mechanisms and aligns with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's governance philosophy of fairness, transparency and equal opportunity," Mr Sando said.

He noted that the authority has registered 196 cases arising from various procurement processes during the sixth phase administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

At the same time, the authority has trained 878 youth in Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Mbeya to enhance their capacity to claim their rights and participate effectively in public procurement processes, in line with the sixth phase government's empowerment agenda.

PPAA has also trained 1,693 bidders and 1,739 public officials from various zones on the use of the electronic Complaints and Appeals Management Module integrated into the National e-Procurement System of Tanzania (NeST).

Mr Sando said the development of the Complaints and Appeals Management Module is a joint initiative between PPAA and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and efficiency in the public procurement sector, particularly in handling complaints and appeals arising from procurement processes.

ACCORDING to Mr Sando, the system provides a simple, fast and transparent mechanism for lodging and processing procurement complaints and appeals electronically, thereby enhancing accountability and public confidence.

Since its introduction in February last year, a total of 549 administrative review complaints have been submitted and handled through the system, while 26 appeals have been lodged and determined electronically by the authority.

He said reforms under the Public Procurement Act, 2023, together with subsequent regulations, have significantly reduced the time required to resolve procurement disputes.

Mr Sando added that the authority has interconnected all procuring entities nationwide through the NeST platform, enabling bidders to file appeals digitally while allowing PPAA to access all relevant tender documents for effective case determination.

Plans are underway to integrate the appeals module with the Judiciary system in the next financial year to further streamline dispute resolution.

He said the integration aligns with the National Development Vision 2050, which emphasises digital transformation to deliver faster and more efficient public services.

Mr Sando reaffirmed that PPAA will continue taking decisive steps, in collaboration with other institutions, to strengthen transparency and accountability in public procurement for sustainable national development.