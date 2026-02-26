Tanzania: Three Women, One Mission, No Limits

Dar es Salaam — ACROSS the vibrant landscapes of mainland Tanzania and the spice-scented coasts of Zanzibar, a quiet but powerful revolution is unfolding. It isn't being fought with traditional weapons, but with lines of code, marine engineering blueprints, and sustainable chemical formulas.

As the world celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, three extraordinary trailblazers are proving that the laboratory, the engine room, and the digital farm are exactly where women belong. The catalyst for this seismic shift is the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI).

A flagship programme implemented by UN Women in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the International Telecommunication Union, AGCCI is more than just a training camp, it is a launchpad. Since its inception in Tanzania, over 200 young women have emerged from its coding camps not just with certificates, but with the digital superpowers of problemsolving, leadership, and technical fluency.

Here are the stories of three women who are not just breaking the glass ceiling, they are shattering it and using the shards to build something new.

Glory Mrema

At just 25 years old, Engineer Glory Mrema stands as a sentinel of change in one of the world's most gruelling industries. Born in Mwanza, the Rock City on the shores of Lake Victoria, Glory's journey took her from the calm lakeside to the heart of massive international vessels. Today, she serves as a junior officer with a leading international cruise line, navigating a career path that remains overwhelmingly maledominated.

"The maritime sector needs women," Glory says with a conviction that mirrors the strength of the engines she maintains." Not one woman in a hundred. Not one in two hundred. We need thousands. I want girls to know that they belong here."

Glory's entry into marine engineering was an act of pure curiosity and courage. With no family history in the maritime sector, she was drawn to the complexity of heavy machinery and the allure of Tanzania's growing Blue Economy. However, the path was paved with scepticism.

"My father heard that women didn't survive in this field. Even my mother asked if I could choose something easier," she said.

But Glory chose the hard path. Her determination led her to rigorous studies and eventually to specialized practical training in Korea. When she finally boarded her first international ship, the reality of the gender gap hit home: she was the only woman among 150 men, and the sole female in the entire engine department.

"It wasn't the engineering that challenged me, it was the stereotypes. People assumed girls couldn't operate heavy machinery or that you had to choose between a career at sea and a personal life. I had to push back against all of it," she said Through the AGCCI programme, Glory found the leadership voice she needed to command respect.

Today, she is the Health, Environment, and Safety Representative for the engine department. She doesn't just fix engines; she leads 150 men in safety protocols. She now uses the coding and simulation skills gained through AGCCI to design more efficient machinery, proving that the digital and physical worlds are inextricably linked.

Huda Khamis Mohamed

In Unguja, Zanzibar, Huda Khamis Mohamed grew up with a natural affinity for the logical world of science. "I was always the girl who scored higher in science than in arts," she says with a smile.

Her passion led her to pursue a diploma in clinical medicine, driven by a desire to serve her community. However, Huda soon discovered that being a woman in medicine in Zanzibar meant navigating a complex web of cultural expectations.

"Some patients doubt you just because you are a woman, families sometimes question your authority before you even speak," she said In 2025, Huda joined the AGCCI coding camp in Zanzibar, an experience that fundamentally altered her professional trajectory.

While she was already a skilled clinician, the program gave her the digital literacy to modernize her approach to healthcare. "Today, I use my digital skills every day, and it has made me a better clinician," she said.

From using programming basics to organize patient data to utilizing graphic design for health communication, Huda has become a multi-dimensional healer. She now chairs her clinic's nutrition club, using digital tools to coordinate youth outreach and community education.

"Science is not a fortress to be feared, but a field to be explored. Science is not difficult. It is broad, and there is a place for everyone. We need more women in this field to ensure our healthcare systems are truly inclusive," says Huda

Sandra Ruhizi

Sandra Ruhizi, 25, is the visionary behind Kijana Factory, a social enterprise that sits at the intersection of agriculture, chemistry, and digital finance.

Though she studied accounting, Sandra's heart was always in the soil, inspired by her grandmother whose farming supported her family's education.

While working in the field, Sandra noticed a tragic irony: the very chemicals farmers used to grow food were making them, especially the women, sick. In Bagamoyo, she noticed mountains of discarded seaweed and vegetable waste.

Where others saw trash, Sandra saw a scientific solution. "That's when it hit me, what we throw away can heal the soil. What we ignore can protect farmers," she said.

This realization led to the creation of Bio-mwani, an organic fertilizer launched in August 2025. It is a product born of necessity and refined by the design thinking skills she learned at an AGCCI coding camp in 2023.

"The class taught us to step into the shoes of the person facing the problem," Sandra explains. "I became the farmer, I felt her struggles, and that changed everything." Sandra isn't just innovating in chemistry; she is innovating in finance. She developed Kijana Finance, a digital tool that helps smallholder farmers manage their savings and investments like a modern business.

By blending traditional wisdom with modern technology, Sandra is ensuring that the "backbone" of Tanzania's economy, its women farmers, finally has the tools to thrive. These three women, the Mariner, the Clinician, and the Innovator, represent a new era for Tanzania.

They are living proof that when you give a girl a keyboard, you aren't just teaching her to code; you are giving her the tools to redesign her world.

The success of the African Girls Can Code Initiative demonstrates that the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is not a gap in talent, but a gap in opportunity. When provided with mentorship, technical training, and a supportive community, young women don't just participate in science, they lead it. As we look toward the future of Tanzania's economy, from the depths of the ocean to the digital clouds of innovation, one thing is certain: the future is female, and it is powered by science.

"Be courageous. Be resilient," Glory advises. "Take up space," adds Sandra Ruhizi. Their voices are a clarion call to every girl across the nation, the laboratory is open, the engine is running, and the future is waiting for your input.