Africa: No, Neem Tea Won't Prevent All Illnesses Claimed in Viral Social Media Posts

IN SHORT: Posts claiming that tea made with the leaves of the neem plant can kill intestinal parasites and cure a host of other ailments are circulating on Instagram. But there is not enough evidence to support the use of these home remedies.

"Neem tea on Empty Stomach is a strong healing tea," begins a post on Instagram.

The post claims that the neem plant can inhibit bacteria that cause most gastric ulcers and some stomach cancers, can kill malaria, has anti-cancer potential, and can detoxify the liver.

But what is the neem plant, and does drinking a tea made of its leaves really have these health benefits?

The neem plant and its health benefits

Scientifically known as Azadirachta indica, the neem plant is native to the Indian subcontinent but grows in various other regions of the world, where it has been used in traditional medicine.

There is research to support the health benefits of the neem plant:

A 2022 review found that studies had indicated that extracts from neem leaves and seeds were effective in treating ringworm, while another extract, gedunin, showed "moderate antibacterial action". All of the reviewed studies, however, were conducted in labs and not on people, even if some used human cells in these tests.

Another 2022 review stated that neem "is one of the most important traditional medicinal plants that have been used for centuries due to the presence of many biologically active components that are effective against cancer, abnormal lipid level, elevated sugar level, liver damage, renal toxicity and many others".

A 2009 review stated that different parts and extracts of the plant showed various beneficial activities, such as being anti-cancer, anti-ulcer, and insect repellent. However, it also noted that more research would be required to determine how to isolate and purify the appropriate extracts for each illness the plant could potentially treat.

In terms of neem's anti-cancer activity, a 2016 study stated that the plant played a key role in fighting free radicals in tests done on animals. Free radicals are agents that, if allowed to build up in the body's cells, can cause damage that increases the risk of cancer.

In a 2024 review, the plant was found to possess properties that could be used to treat malaria. However, the writers also mentioned the importance of these and other benefits occurring "after being properly processed in pharmaceutical industries".

A 2020 study also cautioned that, with both neem and any other medicinal plant, people should remember that "being of natural origin does not exclude them from exerting toxic effects".

The existing body of research, therefore, does not confirm the use of neem tea to kill intestinal parasites or prevent diseases such as cancer.

Cancer a group of diseases

It is also always important to bear in mind, when evaluating health claims, that cancer refers to a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. According to the World Health Organization, cancer has no single cause, and usually develops due to a combination of genetic factors and external influences. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, cervical and blood cancers such as leukaemia.

Cancer treatment depends on the type and stage of the disease and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies. These treatments are developed through extensive scientific research and are prescribed and monitored by qualified medical professionals, including oncologists.

Avoid home 'remedies' and consult a medical practitioner

Cancers and infectious diseases such as malaria require professional medical care. Using home remedies for them delays treatment and can put you in further danger.

Neem has also been the cause of allergic reactions on human skin, poisoning in the elderly and children and the deaths of some rodents used in lab studies.

While extracts from the neem plant, including teas, have long been used in traditional medicine, there is not sufficient evidence it can be used to treat the wide range of ailments claimed in this and similar social media posts.