Rwanda: Basketball - Amotoe Drops 28 Points As Ugb End Reg Unbeaten Run

Ghanaian star Amotoe James Kofi delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 28 points and dishing out four assists to power United Generation Basketball (UGB) to a thrilling 85-77 victory over Rwanda Energy Group (REG) at Petit Stade on Wednesday.

The result ended REG's three-game unbeaten run in the league.

Coached by Yves Murenzi, UGB started brightly, edging the first quarter 21-20 before taking the second 22-18 to head into halftime with a five-point cushion.

REG responded strongly after the break, regrouping to produce an improved offensive display and narrowly claiming the third quarter 24-23. However, UGB held firm in the final period, winning it 19-15 to seal their first victory of the league campaign.

Amotoe's 28 points came in 35 minutes on the court, while shooting guard Valentin Lele contributed 20 points and Nkosinathi Sindile Sibanyoni added 12 in a well-rounded team effort.

The victory lifts UGB to sixth place with five points, while REG remain top of the table with seven points despite the defeat.

In the women's category, REG Women's Basketball Club defeated APR Women 66-60 to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.