Kenya: Directline, Trident Top List of Most Complained-About Insurers

Nairobi — Directline, Trident Insurance and AMACO have emerged as the most complained-about general insurers in Kenya during the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

Latest data from the IRA shows that the regulator registered 532 complaints in Q3 2025, with general insurance business accounting for the majority of grievances.

"The Authority registered 532 complaints in Q3 2025 with general insurance business accounting for 82.9% of the complaints whereas 17.1% were made against long-term insurers," said IRA in its Insurance Industry Report for the Period January - September 2025.

"208 (47.2%) complaints against general insurers were resolved while 46 (50.5%) of the complaints made against long-term insurers were resolved."

Directline recorded the highest number of complaints at 124 cases, with 46 resolved and 78 unresolved.

Trident followed with 68 complaints (39 resolved, 29 unresolved), while AMACO posted 50 complaints, of which 16 were resolved and 34 remained pending.

Kenya Orient Insurance recorded 23 complaints (8 resolved, 15 unresolved), while Monarch General had 22 complaints, with 5 resolved and 17 outstanding.

Occidental Insurance recorded 16 complaints, six of which were resolved and ten remained pending.

Others include Corporate General and Madison General, which registered 12 complaints.

Corporate resolved three cases while nine remained unresolved, whereas Madison settled nine and left three pending.

Old Mutual General and Geminia General posted 11 complaints each. Old Mutual resolved nine cases and had two outstanding, while Geminia resolved eight and left three unresolved.

Kenyan Alliance General and APA General both recorded 10 complaints, with six resolved and four pending in each case.

Britam General had eight complaints (five resolved, three unresolved), while Pioneer General registered seven (five resolved, two unresolved).

AAR recorded five complaints, resolving four and leaving one outstanding. Kenindia General had four complaints, evenly split between resolved and unresolved cases.

Fidelity Shield posted two complaints: one resolved and one pending. Takaful Insurance and GA General each recorded two complaints, all of which remained unresolved at the end of the quarter.

First Assurance also had two complaints but resolved both, while Jubilee Health recorded a single complaint, which was resolved.