Zimbabwe: Chamisa Criticises Proposed Term Limit Extension

26 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly criticised the controversial Amendment Bill Number 3 which seeks to extend presidential term limits.

In a social media post on Thursday, Chamisa framed the proposed legislation as a threat to democratic governance, contrasting campaign promises with what he called the harsh reality faced by citizens.

"WHAT YOU ORDERED VERSUS WHAT YOU GOT ... He promised paradise, yet is delivering hell," Chamisa wrote.

Chamisa, who previously led the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), said true leadership is rooted in service rather than clinging to power.

"As for me, I will never impose myself on you. I will never ask for an extension of my term because I failed to finish my work. I will never pretend progress when reality speaks otherwise," he said.

He added "Leadership is not ownership. It is stewardship. No true leader imagines themselves the final heir of this world. True leaders serve with humility, complete their assignment with integrity, and when the time comes, they leave without drama or treachery. They lead, then step aside. They serve and leave. All good dancers know when to leave the stage!!"

Chamisa's remarks come amid intense debate over Amendment Bill Number 3 which has raised concerns among opposition parties and civil society about potential attempts to extend the tenure of the presidency beyond current constitutional limits.

Constitutional lawyers and civic society organisations have castigated the Bill saying it undermines democratic principles.

The Bill was recently approved by Cabinet and has been gazetted in Parliament.

