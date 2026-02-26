Zimbabwe: Zimra, Buy Zimbabwe Join Forces to Tackle Smuggling Crisis

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has partnered with a local industry lobby group in a renewed push to combat rampant smuggling, a practice blamed for undermining domestic manufacturers and flooding the market with counterfeit goods.

The authority said it is working with Buy Zimbabwe to curb the growing influx of illegally imported products entering the country.

In an official letter dated February 19, 2026, Zimra confirmed its commitment to collaborating with the buy-local advocacy body to develop practical measures aimed at tightening controls against smuggling.

Buy Zimbabwe Advocacy Officer Elvis Masvaure said the partnership goes beyond stopping illegal imports.

"The goal is not only to stop smuggling of goods but also to ensure that the local market is free from counterfeit products," he said.

Masvaure added that cooperation with Zimra was critical in shielding Zimbabwean manufacturers from unfair and unethical trading practices that disadvantage compliant businesses.

Authorities say smuggling remains widespread across several sectors of the economy.

Zimra's Commissioner of Customs and Excises, Batsirai Chadzingwa outlined the range of goods frequently entering the country illegally.

"Fuel, alcohol, energy drinks, footwear, detergents, meat, confectionery, washing powder, clothing, and other groceries in general are the mostly smuggled goods in Zimbabwe," he said.

Zimbabwe is estimated to be losing about US$1 billion annually through smuggling, depriving the government of revenue while placing legitimate businesses under intense pressure from cheaper, untaxed imports.

Economists warn that the continued inflow of smuggled goods distorts market competition and weakens prospects for local industrial growth.

Through the joint initiative, Zimra and Buy Zimbabwe say they hope to create a fairer trading environment, one that protects consumers from counterfeit products while strengthening confidence in locally produced goods.