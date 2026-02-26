South Africa: Increases in Social Grants Welcomed As a Lifeline for SA's Most Vulnerable

The South African Social Security Agency has welcomed the increase in social grant amounts announced by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

All social grants, barring the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, will increase in the next financial year.

The grant increases are as follows:

Old age grant will increase from R2 315 to R2 400.

War veterans grant will increase from R2 335 to R2 420.

Disability grant will go up from R2 315 to R2 400.

Foster care grant rises from R1 250 to R1 295.

Care dependency grant will increase from R2 315 to R2 400.

Child support grant will go up from R560 to R580.

The grant-in-aid will increase from R560 to R580.

The SRD grant will remain at R370, with payments to continue until next year.

"We welcome the announcement by Minister Godongwana. Social grants provide a lifeline to the most vulnerable in society. This much needed increase will help cushion our valued social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships," said SASSA Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou.

He said it reaffirms government's commitment to alleviating poverty and inequality.

Matlou further welcomed that the SRD grant will continue in its current form. He noted that the grant provides financial support and acts as a safety net for the most vulnerable in society and unemployed people who are of working age.

"We are working tirelessly to connect social grant beneficiaries with economic opportunities thus ensuring sustainable livelihoods," said Matlou.