South Africa: Public Warned Against Consumption of Washed-Up Lobster and Fish

26 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has warned members of the public that washed-up lobster and fish are not safe for human consumption.

The department has confirmed that red tide conditions along Elands Bay in the West Coast have resulted in large marine walkouts and mortalities, including significant numbers of West Coast Rock Lobster (kreef) and other fish species in and around Elands Bay.

"The time of death of these cannot be confirmed. Exposure to algal toxins and bacterial contamination poses a serious health risk. Consumption may result in severe illness or death. Members of the public are urged not to collect, sell or eat any stranded marine animals," the department said in a statement.

The department has urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other agencies to assist in monitoring the situation to ensure that there is order within the community.

The department has, since yesterday morning, activated the West Coast Rock Lobster Walkout Contingency Plan. Officials from the department, in collaboration with various national, provincial and local authorities, will do the following:

· Remove and relocate live lobsters to areas with stable oxygen levels.

· Collect and dispose of dead marine life.

· Monitor oxygen levels and algal activity.

· Conduct scientific assessments of affected stocks.

