Kenya: Businesswoman Demands Justice After Arrest in Uganda

Nairobi — The East African Community (EAC) is facing renewed scrutiny over the protection of foreign investors after the alleged arbitrary detention of a high-profile business executive in Uganda.

Vasundhara Oswal, Global Executive Director of Oswal Group and PRO Industries, has filed a constitutional and human rights petition against high-ranking Ugandan officials, citing violations arising from her detention in October 2024. According to the petition, Oswal was imprisoned for 21 days without formal charges or evidence.

The complaint alleges she was denied access to medication and legal counsel, subjected to degrading treatment, and deprived of basic necessities. It also claims that her family faced extortion by police, prison officials, and local business figures.

Legal representatives for Oswal argue that the case highlights serious gaps in Uganda's investor-protection framework.

"This case represents an egregious breach of both Ugandan legislation and international human rights law," said Volterra Fietta, the international law firm acting for the Oswal family.

Investors have long cited rule of law and predictable enforcement as key considerations for market entry and expansion.

Arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of foreign business figures could undermine Uganda's ability to attract and retain foreign direct investment, experts say.

Oswal, whose group operates PRO Industries, one of East Africa's largest bioethanol producers emphasized the potential economic impact.

"Such conduct risks weakening Uganda's investment appeal and sends a negative signal to the global business community," she said in a statement filed with the court.

The petition calls for accountability and systemic reforms to ensure that similar incidents do not recur, while reaffirming the Oswal family's commitment to Uganda's industrialization and energy sectors.