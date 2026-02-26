Nigeria: No Evidence Nigeria's Nasir El-Rufai Released Video Accusing Political Rival President Tinubu of 'Eating Children'

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that the Nigerian politician has released a video accusing the president of "eating children for presidential sacrifice". But all signs point to a false story used to trick users into visiting certain websites and following some Facebook pages.

"Breaking News: El-Rufai has dropped a video exposing Tinubu eating children for presidential sacrifice," begins a post circulating on Facebook in late February 2026.

The post also says: "According to El-Rufai, he won't go down quietly - and no politician will survive with him. He claims there is a hidden truth about Nigeria that no citizen knows. Tinubu, he says, has committed atrocities worse than all African leaders combined."

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is a Nigerian politician. He served as governor of Kaduna state from 2015 to 2023, as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In March 2025, he announced that he was ditching the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). But months later, he left the SDP and joined the African Democratic Congress.

As Kaduna governor, El-Rufai campaigned for Bola Tinubu, also of the APC, ahead of the 2023 election. Before he left the APC, El-Rufai began criticising the Tinubu administration after the senate refused to confirm him as minister.

But has he released such a video? We checked.

It's clickbait

El-Rufai has made several political comments about Tinubu's government, especially since his ministerial nomination was rejected. The media has widely covered these comments, but we found nothing to support the circulating claim.

The posts claimed that El-Rufai accused Tinubu of committing "atrocities worse than all African leaders combined" and released the video to expose the president. But they didn't provide details such as where and when El-Rufai made these comments.

For "full details", some of the posts included a link, while others encouraged users to "follow Ogu Fidelis Nzenwa OR F.N OGU". The link directed us to an unrelated website with no mention of El-Rufai, Tinubu or the alleged video. The claim is simply clickbait - it uses a shocking, made-up story to get people to visit certain websites and follow the mentioned Facebook pages.

The claim is false.