South Africa: AD Hoc Committee Probes Brown Mogotsi's Testimony in Ongoing Inquiry

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference within the South African justice system heard testimony on Tuesday from North West businessman Mr Brown Mogotsi.

Mr Mogotsi's appearance followed a period of intense deliberation on the part of the committee about security arrangements for the witness. Mr Mogotsi initially asked to testify virtually for safety reasons and then disputed who would fund a private security detail for his appearance. These disputes notwithstanding, Mr Mogotsi appeared in person before the committee to testify about his role in several high-stakes matters.

Acting Chairperson of the session, Mr Xola Nqola, said the engagement, which lasted several hours, was extensive and conducted in a robust manner. "Yet, we all remained respectful. We all had one goal in mind, and that was to obtain as much information as possible regarding his knowledge and evidence about the allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference in the criminal justice system," said Mr Nqola.

Mr Mogotsi has been centrally linked to these allegations, specifically regarding his interactions with former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and murder-accused Mr Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

The committee questioned Mr Mogotsi extensively about his credentials and background as a businessman, as well as his purported role as a crime intelligence agent. Members sought clarity on his professional history, business interests, sources of income and links to Crime Intelligence structures within SAPS.

Committee members focussed on his credibility, his past activities and the nature of his connections within law enforcement and political structures. They also questioned him on his claims that he is a crime intelligence agent, saying that a true spy would never admit to being one.

Under persistent questioning from committee members, including Adv Glynnis Breytenbach and Ms Dereleen James, Mr Mogotsi acknowledged a history of previous arrests. He provided testimony regarding past legal matters, confirming that some charges against him - including fraud and reckless driving - had been withdrawn, while admitting to past convictions for assault and driving under the influence.

Mr Mogotsi responded to inquiries from committee member Mr Julius Malema about his alleged role as a conduit for political influence and his reported claims regarding Crime Intelligence operations. He was pressed by members to provide clarity on statements he had previously made in other forums, including the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Committee member Mr Ashley Sauls questioned Mr Mogotsi about receiving or facilitating financial support from Mr Matlala. Mr Mogotsi acknowledged that he benefited financially and otherwise from Mr Matlala. This concerned Members of Parliament, particularly in light of his claim that he was investigating Mr Matlala as a crime intelligence agent. He further indicated that he did not believe Mr Matlala was part of the alleged "big five" cartel referred to in the inquiry.

Mr Nqola expressed the committee's commitment to thoroughness, noting that the inquiry remains focused on uncovering the truth behind the alleged capture and interference within critical state institutions. The testimony provided yesterday serves as a vital component in the committee's ongoing efforts to piece together the complex narrative of influence and corruption that has raised significant concern across the country.

The committee continues to review all evidence gathered as it prepares its findings. The investigation is expected to proceed with further analysis of the testimonies and documents presented to date.