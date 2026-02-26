Sudan: Prime Minister Departs for Official Visit to Cairo

26 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Kamil Idris departed Khartoum this morning for Cairo on a two-day official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his counterpart, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly.

The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation will hold bilateral talks with the Egyptian side, covering issues of mutual interest and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries across various sectors, advancing their relations to broader horizons in the interests of both peoples.

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, and several other officials.

At Khartoum Airport, he was seen off by the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Minerals, and the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.

