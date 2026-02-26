Sudan: Minister of Industry and Trade Announces Large Number of Factories in Khartoum Entering Production

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade, Mahasin Ali Yagoub, announced that a large number of factories in Khartoum State have entered the production phase, noting that the remaining factories are expected to commence operations in the near future. She confirmed that electricity supply issues are on the verge of being resolved.

Speaking at the opening of the 16th edition of the "Made in Sudan" exhibition at the Exhibition Grounds in Burri, Khartoum, on Wednesday evening, the Minister said that holding the exhibition this year, after a three-year hiatus, is a result of the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and supporting troops, and their courageous engagement in the "Battle of Dignity" across multiple fronts. She expressed hope for full victory and the defeat of the rebellious militias.

She added that the exhibition is an important initiative that the ministry has organized annually at the start of Ramadan since 2010, aimed at easing pressure on citizens regarding essential goods, as well as reflecting the level of industrial development in the country.

The Minister of Industry and Trade expressed appreciation for all parties that contributed to the establishment and success of the exhibition, stating: "This Ramadan, we were able to hold the exhibition thanks to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and the government's efforts through the Supreme Committee for Preparing the Environment in Khartoum State, chaired by the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Member, Engineer Ibrahim Jabir."

Minister Mahasin noted that this edition was originally scheduled to take place in Al-Gadarif State but was instead organized in the capital to support the voluntary return program to Khartoum. She emphasized that Khartoum has fully returned to normal, becoming safe and stable, and invited all citizens to return and contribute to driving development forward.

During the program, Minister Yagoub and a number of leaders in the fields of industry, exhibitions, and the economy were honored for their contributions, alongside others, in preserving and stimulating the national economy amid the war imposed on the country by the rebellious Rapid Support Forces militia.