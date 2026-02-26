Uganda: Go to Nairobi - Swedish Embassy in Kampala Closes Migration Service for Ugandans

Ugandans wishing to travel to Sweden will no longer be able to obtain migration services, including visas and residence permits, through the Swedish Embassy in Kampala.

From March 2, 2026, all such enquiries and applications must be directed to the Swedish Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, via the email.

The move is part of a broader strategy by Sweden's foreign service to centralise migration processing in regional hubs.

Several embassies across Africa have adopted similar measures, directing applicants to neighbouring capitals for interviews, biometric submissions, and long-term visa processing.

While this can improve efficiency and consistency, it also shifts additional financial and logistical burdens onto applicants.

For Ugandans, this means arranging travel to Nairobi, including transport, accommodation, and potentially lost workdays, to complete migration procedures that were previously available locally.

Short-stay Schengen visa applications can still be submitted in Kampala through VFS Global, which handles logistics and biometric collection on behalf of the embassy.

Migration experts note that centralising services allows embassies to concentrate skilled staff and resources in key locations, improving processing times and standardisation of decisions.

However, the extra costs may disproportionately affect students, professionals, and families seeking long-term residence or work permits.

Other Western embassies in Kampala, such as Germany's mission, continue to offer direct consular services locally, demonstrating that policies vary by country and diplomatic approach.

The Swedish Embassy's notice underscores that from March 2, Kampala will no longer be a point of contact for migration matters.

Ugandans intending to study, work, or relocate to Sweden must now plan accordingly for travel to Nairobi, marking a significant shift in access to consular support.