Uganda: C-Care Partners With Indian Oncology Giants to Boost Advanced Cancer Care in Uganda

In a major step toward strengthening Uganda's capacity for complex cancer treatment, C-Care IHK has formalised a strategic partnership with leading Indian oncology institutions, including Gleneagles Hospitals and Fortis Hospitals. Both institutions are internationally recognised for excellence in cancer management.

The collaboration was launched through a high-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) session in Kampala featuring renowned hemato-oncologist Dr. Rajeev Vijayakumar. The session focused on integrating Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) services, advanced hemato-oncology practices, and genomic-driven cancer treatment approaches into Uganda's healthcare system.

According to medical tourism estimates, approximately 20,000 Ugandan patients travel to India annually to seek specialised medical care, including advanced cancer treatment that remains limited locally. For many families, these journeys bring heavy financial burdens, emotional distress, and extended separation from support systems.

C-Care IHK aims to reverse this trend by expanding its oncology capabilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Alicia Adatia emphasised that global knowledge exchange is essential to building sustainable local expertise.

"Oncology is rapidly evolving from a one-size-fits-all model to highly personalised treatment. Through partnerships like this, we are ensuring that Ugandan patients can benefit from the latest global advances in cancer care without necessarily leaving the country," she said.

During the CME session, Dr. Vijayakumar underscored the transformative role of genomics in modern oncology. By identifying specific genetic mutations that drive cancer progression, clinicians can tailor therapies to individual patients, improving treatment effectiveness while minimising unnecessary toxicity.

"The landscape of cancer care is changing rapidly. Introducing Bone Marrow Transplant expertise and genomic insights into local practice bridges the gap between complex diagnoses and effective, life-saving treatments," he noted.

The session also explored recent breakthroughs in oncology. Targeted therapies have revolutionised the management of previously difficult-to-treat cancers, while immunotherapy has opened new treatment pathways for melanoma, lung cancer, and kidney cancer by harnessing the body's immune system to destroy cancer cells.

With recent investments in advanced diagnostic imaging, specialised oncology infrastructure, and multidisciplinary cancer teams, C-Care IHK is positioning itself to manage a broader spectrum of complex cancer cases locally. These include advanced blood cancers requiring transplant evaluation, genomic-based treatment planning, and comprehensive supportive care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While experts acknowledge that cancer biology remains complex and treatment resistance continues to challenge clinicians worldwide, access to genomic testing, precision diagnostics, and multidisciplinary care significantly enhances clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Dr. Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK, reaffirmed the hospital's long-term vision:

"We are building a healthcare ecosystem grounded in clinical excellence and global collaboration. Our partnership with internationally recognised oncology centres strengthens our ability to deliver a full continuum of cancer care, from early diagnosis to advanced specialised treatment."

Through this collaboration, C-Care IHK is reinforcing its commitment to elevating specialised oncology services in Uganda. By expanding local capacity for complex cancer management, the hospital is helping ensure that more patients can access world-class care closer to home--reducing the need for overseas travel and improving outcomes for families across the country.