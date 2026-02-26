Tanzania Launches 2026-30 Jubilee Strategy to Develop Children, Families, Communities

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has launched World Vision Tanzania's five-year Jubilee Strategy (2026-2030) aimed at improving the well-being and sustainable development of children, families, and communities across the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the minister said the strategy is a vital tool as it targets reaching 3.4 million of the most vulnerable children nationwide, while strengthening national systems that serve more than 22 million Tanzanians.

Additionally, the minister commended World Vision Tanzania for its contribution across various sectors, including child and women protection, health and nutrition, education, agriculture, household economy, water and sanitation, as well as climate change response.

She noted that the organisation has invested over 3.5bn/- in the Korogwe and Pangani districts in the Tanga Region alone, benefiting more than 15,000 people.

In another development, Dr Gwajima also launched the Mtoto Kwanza Fund, which aims to transform children's lives by mobilising resources to directly support vulnerable children and families, as well as launching a clean water initiative known as Mapping the Blue Thread, designed to improve access to safe and clean water services in various communities nationwide.

The Minister further pledged that the Ministry will continue strengthening coordination, collaboration, and monitoring of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to enhance accountability and demonstrate tangible results from project implementation.