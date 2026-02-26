Tanzania Pledges to Solve Psychological Problems Caused By Family Conflicts

26 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Mwanga — THE Tanzanian government has pledged to continue strengthening child upbringing and the provision of social welfare education to the public in order to reduce challenges related to stress, family conflicts, and psychological problems.

The move also aims to build a society grounded in strong values, stability and the ability to cope with everyday life challenges.

Speaking during a visit to the Institute of Social Work, Kisangara Campus in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region, the Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi, said the government recognizes the institution's vital role in producing professionals and providing community education on child care, growth and development, as well as family welfare.

ALSO READ: Bishop Malasusa graces the opening of the Maendeleo Bank branch in Arusha

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Additionally, she stated that the institutions contribute to building a peaceful society and sustainable development.

"The Tanzanian government continues to place emphasis on child upbringing and the provision of social welfare education to citizens because we believe a strong family is the foundation of a strong society. Through these training, we aim to reduce stress, strengthen mental health and ensure children are raised in safe environments with sound moral values," she said.

She added that the Ministry will continue working closely with the institute and other stakeholders to ensure the education reaches more citizens, strengthen the capacity of social welfare professionals to deliver quality services that meet community needs, and help address emerging challenges within families and society at large.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.