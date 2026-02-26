Tanzania Pledges to Solve Psychological Problems Caused By Family Conflicts

Mwanga — THE Tanzanian government has pledged to continue strengthening child upbringing and the provision of social welfare education to the public in order to reduce challenges related to stress, family conflicts, and psychological problems.

The move also aims to build a society grounded in strong values, stability and the ability to cope with everyday life challenges.

Speaking during a visit to the Institute of Social Work, Kisangara Campus in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region, the Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi, said the government recognizes the institution's vital role in producing professionals and providing community education on child care, growth and development, as well as family welfare.

Additionally, she stated that the institutions contribute to building a peaceful society and sustainable development.

"The Tanzanian government continues to place emphasis on child upbringing and the provision of social welfare education to citizens because we believe a strong family is the foundation of a strong society. Through these training, we aim to reduce stress, strengthen mental health and ensure children are raised in safe environments with sound moral values," she said.

She added that the Ministry will continue working closely with the institute and other stakeholders to ensure the education reaches more citizens, strengthen the capacity of social welfare professionals to deliver quality services that meet community needs, and help address emerging challenges within families and society at large.