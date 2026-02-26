Tanzania: Strong Cooperation in the Health Sector Firmly Cements the Tanzanian Union

Dodoma — THE Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania have continued their cooperation in the health sector through a working visit aimed at improving public communication and health education to the community.

A team of experts from the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar has made a five-day visit in Dodoma, with the aim of exchanging experiences and strengthening the functioning of the government's communication and public health awareness sectors.

The visit began at the Government Communication Unit (GCU) located in the Government Town of Mtumba, where the delegation received detailed information about the structure of the unit, the communication coordination system, the management of leaders' schedules, as well as how health information is coordinated and delivered to citizens in a timely and effective manner.

In another step, the delegation met with the Acting Director of Preventive Services, Dr Amour Selemani. Their discussions focused on strengthening preventive services strategies, developing behavioural change interventions for the community, and increasing the use of strategic communication to achieve health campaigns.

Both sides agreed to prepare a collaboration plan that will identify priority areas, division of responsibilities, implementation framework, and schedule of joint activities.

In another step, it was agreed that the Ministry of Health will conduct a working visit to Zanzibar in the coming period to continue the learning process and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Speaking after the visit, the Head of the Public Health Unit (HPU) from the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar, Dr Gora Faki Haji, said the visit has been very beneficial by providing them with the opportunity to learn best practices in public health awareness, strategic communication management and delivery of health education to the public in participatory and modern ways.

For his part, the Public Relations Officer, Sabia Abeid Hemed, said that the experience they gained will increase the effectiveness of information coordination and strengthen institutional communication for the benefit of the citizens.

Delivering greetings to the Public Health section, the Assistant Director of the Public Health Education Section, Dr. Ona Machangu, said that the Ministry of Health in Tanzania Mainland has been using various methods to convey health messages to the community, including television programs, posters, leaflets and campaigns in areas with large gatherings of people such as the modern railway (SGR), markets and bus stations, to ensure that citizens receive accurate information on time.

The visit is being implemented following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 10, 2025, between the two Ministries, as part of a strategy to strengthen institutional cooperation and improve the delivery of health services through the exchange of professional experience.