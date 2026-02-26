South Africa: 3.5 Percent Vs 7 Percent - UCT Support Staff Strike Over Wages and Unfair Treatment Claims

The University of Cape Town ground to a brief standstill on Thursday morning after unions representing Pass staff demanded a wage increase of 7%, better treatment similar to that of the academic staff, and a better promotion framework.

"We have been fighting with the university for better pay for years. This time around, they have deliberately made it clear that they are not willing to listen to us; they are offering us a 3.5% increase, which we are rejecting, while they offer academic staff 6.5%, which is ridiculous. Universities are meant to bring a change... if it cannot effect change, what is the point of a university?" said Thabisa Penze, a Professional, Administrative and Support Staff (Pass) member who joined the strike.

This comes after Pass staff represented by the unions, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu), and the University of Cape Town's Employees Union, gathered at the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) Sarah Baartman Hall, early on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

In large numbers, the staff sang Struggle songs, danced and showed their frustration by marching to the Bremner Building to serve UCT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela, a memorandum demanding wage increases above the 3.5% proposed by UCT to 7%, better treatment similar to that of academic staff, and a better promotion framework.

Daily Maverick spoke to Nehawu's branch organiser, Paul Gaika, who said...