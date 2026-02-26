South Africa: Why 15 Percent of South African Grade 3s Can't Read a Single Word - - and What's Being Done About It

26 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

With national reading goals slipping out of reach, a new report reveals the stark reality of South Africa's literacy crisis and how proactive provinces and private donors are teaming up to save a generation of pupils.

Imagine sitting at a scuffed wooden desk, staring down at an open textbook. The teacher is speaking, pointing to the page, expecting you to follow along. But to you, the letters are not words. They are just a tangled sea of black ink, meaningless squiggles, sharp angles and disconnected circles that look more like broken twigs than a story. So, you sit there in silence, pretending to read, hoping the teacher doesn't call your name.

For hundreds of thousands of South African children who have spent three years in a classroom, this isn't a bad dream - it's their everyday reality.

Across the country, only about 30% of pupils in grades 1 to 3 are performing at grade level in their home language. The depths of this crisis are staggering: across the system, 15% of Grade 3s scored zero on reading assessments. This means they are unable to decode even a single word by the end of their third year of formal schooling. In some languages, this figure skyrockets, with up to 25% of Grade 3 pupils unable to read a single word.

The 2030 Reading Panel's 2026 Background Report, released on 24 February, reveals a system in crisis but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

