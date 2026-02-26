South Africa: Does SA's Foot-and-Mouth Disease Strategy Have the Endurance It Requires?

opinion

Foot-and-mouth disease does not spread because paperwork fails. It spreads because immunity gaps open. And immunity gaps open when timing slips.

A reasonable case has been made for the importance of maintaining international standards, state oversight and surveillance integrity in South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease response. That case is not wrong. Strain selection matters. Regulatory rigour matters. The state must remain the competent authority over what goes into the national herd. These are not contested points.

But farmers are not arguing science. They are raising a structural question: whether the current control architecture can be sustained at the biological intensity the disease actually demands. That is a different argument - and it deserves a direct answer.

Compliance is necessary - it is not sufficient

Compliance does not prevent outbreaks. Immunity does. The distinction matters, because the path from compliance to immunity runs through a chain of dependencies that is easy to overlook in a crisis: immunity depends on timing; timing depends on throughput; throughput depends on execution capacity. Break any link, and standards become theoretical.

The biology is not negotiable. Foot-and-mouth disease vaccines use an inactivated (killed) version of the virus. They are highly effective at preventing clinical disease. But the protection they provide does not last the way many people expect it to.

In cattle, high-potency foot-and-mouth disease vaccines provide strong...