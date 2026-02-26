Botswana: Golden Grand Prix Launch Pad for Relays Preparations

Gaborone — This year's edition of Botswana Golden Grand Prix (BGGP) will be used as a preparatory platform for the upcoming World Athletics Relays.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gaborone on Wednesday, BGGP acting chairperson, Harold Mosomane said the Grand Prix would be held on April 26, while the World Relays were scheduled for May 2-3. He explained that the World Relays would use the Grand Prix to prepare technical officials, volunteers and other personnel ahead of the global event.

Furthermore, Mosomane said the two events would collaborate in several areas, including sharing expertise, managing logistics and jointly publicising their competitions both nationally and internationally.

He added that the Botswana Golden Grand Prix title sponsor negotiations were at an advanced stage and an official announcement would be made in due course. However, he noted that confirmation of international athletes was still pending, as their international athlete liaison was awaiting the green light to conclude negotiations.

"As soon as we conclude negotiations with the title sponsor, it will be all systems go," he said.

Ahead of the Grand Prix, organisers will host the inaugural Ghetto Classic, a World Athletics Bronze-level track and field event at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on March 14.

Mosomane said preparations for the Ghetto Classic were progressing well, noting that recently, a Golden Door Sports Agency delegation led by director Glody Dube, visited Francistown for stakeholder engagement.

He revealed that since the event was first listed on the World Athletics calendar last year, organisers had received a high number of inquiries from quality athletes worldwide interested in participating.

"Although our discussions with them are at an advanced stage, we have not been able to confirm most of them as we have not yet secured high-value sponsors," he said.

Tickets for the Ghetto Classic will be sold at P50 for adults and P20 for children aged 17 and below as a way of making the event accessible to all.

As for the Grand Prix, tickets prices will range from P2,500 for VVIP access, available until March 31, to P500 for VIP tickets. Grand Stand A and Grand Stand C tickets are priced at P250, while General Stand early bird tickets cost P50, increasing to P100 thereafter. Two private executive lounges will also be available.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Golden Grand Prix and the World Athletics Relays signed a Memorandum of Understanding, cementing their commitment to work together to successfully deliver both events. BOPA

