Kenya Administers First HIV Prevention Shots

Kenya began administering the first dose of a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug in a Nairobi slum on Thursday.

Lenacapavir, taken twice a year, has been shown to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9 percent, though it is technically a chemical drug rather than a vaccine because it does not train the immune system.

"Today is a moment of hope for thousands of Kenyan families," Health Minister Aden Duale said during the rollout.

Kenya was among nine African countries selected last year to introduce lenacapavir, which has already been introduced in South Africa, Eswatini and Zambia since December.

There are roughly 1.3 million people living with HIV in Kenya, with the highest burden among those aged 15 to 24.

"Many of our young people still face the risk of infection... this innovation gives us renewed strength in our national fight against HIV," Duale, said adding that the drug will be free to those receiving it.

Last week, Kenya received its first batch of 21,000 doses through a deal with lenacapavir's manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

Lenacapavir offers greater privacy compared to regularly visits to health clinics for treatment, said Carol Njomo, a community health worker in Nairobi's Kawangware area, where the first doses were administered.

"This is an added protection," said Samson Mutua, 27, the first person to receive the injection.

Peace Lawrence, a 23-year-old sex worker, said it was "a relief" since she often forgot to take the oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

"Having sex with multiple partners always leaves me in fear," Lawrence told AFP.

The rollout comes as African countries grapple with United States aid cuts that have affected HIV/AIDS programmes across the continent.