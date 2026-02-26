Tunisia: Dar Lasram Palace - Architectural Masterpiece Testifying to Tunisia's Prosperity in 19th Century

Tunis — Nestled in the heart of the interwoven alleyways of the Medina of Tunis, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, Dar Lasram Palace stands proudly with its tall façade of polished stone clad in the finest marble.

Covering an area of 2,250 m², this monument, remarkable for its Arab architecture and ceramic and marble decorations inspired by Ottoman, Andalusian and Italian arts, is considered one of the most beautiful palaces in the Medina. It embodies not only the history of a family of Yemeni origin, but also a period of economic and political prosperity that Tunisia lived through in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, under the reign of Hammouda Pacha al-Husseini and his Grand Vizier, Youssef Saheb Ettabaâ.

The significance of Dar Lasram extends beyond its historical importance; the Palace has become one of the most important cultural spaces in the capital, hosting a large portion of the performances of the Medina Festival during the month of Ramadan. Its arcades and central courtyard evoke the atmosphere of the era of the notables, after the Palace became property of the Tunisian State and has been converted since 1969, into the headquarters of the Association for the Safeguarding of the Medina of Tunis, while its Makhzen has served since 1974 as the current Tahar Hadded Cultural Club.

The Lasram family: from Kairouan roots in service of the Husseinites

The Lasram family is one of the oldest families established in Tunisia. After settling in Kairouan, they permanently joined the Husseinite capital, where their social ascent was linked to service of the State. One of their ancestors held the position of Khouja (chief of the army) of the Zouaoua under the reign of Hussein I Bey, founder of the dynasty in 1705. The current Palace is primarily associated with Hammouda Lasram, a wealthy landowner and senior officer who commanded the Zouaoua guard. He commissioned the construction of this residence between 1812 and 1819 in a quarter that housed high-ranking officials of the Makhzen and notable figures.

The construction coincided with remarkable commercial growth under the impetus of Youssef Saheb Ettabaâ.

President of the Association for the Safeguarding of the Medina of Tunis Chedly Ben Younes explained to TAP that the choice of this location had not been arbitrary: with Tunis having become the centre of power, those close to the decision-making circle sought to build their residences in the heart of the city. This period was characterised by symbolic rivalry among prominent families to showcase their social status by constructing palaces combining luxury and innovation. However, following the assassination of the Grand Vizier and the death of Hammouda Pacha, this urban expansion slowed as the country entered a different political phase.

An architectural masterpiece blending styles and functionality

Dar Lasram is an Arab architectural masterpiece that blends Andalusian, Ottoman and Tunisian styles, with Kairouan influences visible in its façade and its "kawabyl" (stone consoles supporting the upper floor).

French architect, historian, archaeologist and CNRS research master Jacques Révault pointed out in "Palais et demeures de Tunis, (XVIIIe et XIXe siècles)", published in 1971, that its construction had required the demolition of several houses to provide sufficient space.

The palace comprises three floors with defined functions: a basement for services, a raised ground floor for residence, and an upper floor for guests.

The service quarters (Makhzens), exceptionally located beneath the living spaces, serve as massive foundations thanks to thick walls and barrel or groin vaults. These housed the carriage gate, stables, an oil press (maâşra), grain stores and cisterns (majen).

In 1974, this Makhzen was transformed into a cultural club bearing the name of Tahar Haddad. Access to the heart of the palace is via the "driba", a wide hall whose vaults rest on eight Hafsid-style columns, followed by a "skifa" (zigzag corridor) leading to the main patio. This open-air courtyard, without an immediate upper floor to ensure brightness, is adorned with white marble, polychrome faience panels and stucco friezes.

Interior layout and preservation of living heritage

Four rooms are arranged around the patio, including the master apartments. The reception room and the large cruciform salon are distinguished by their sculpted and gilded wooden ceilings, reflecting Italian influence and inspired by the palaces of Bardo. The "Dar al-Dhiyaf" (guest house) occupies the upper floor on the façade, offering guests a view of the city without interfering with family privacy. Opposite, the "Dweira" (or Dwiriya) was reserved for service and kitchen staff, reflecting the social hierarchy of the time.

The "tahbis" (waqf) endowment system protected the palace from division through inheritance, enabling the family to reside there until 1964. Thanks to its acquisition by the Municipality of Tunis in 1968 and its allocation to the Association for the Safeguarding of the Medina in 1969, this monument is now preserved.

The complex, refurbished, serves as a setting for artistic events, where the simplicity of materials in the service areas contrasts with the richness of the masters' courtyard.

This place remains a cultural beacon that preserves the memory of the city while welcoming visitors during major events organised during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reported by Lassaad Mahmoudi/English by Ben Dhaou Nejiba